Heiress Harris proved yet again that she’s a total star by teaching her mom how to dance on Instagram.

Tiny Harris may be a world-famous member of a legendary girl group, but her daughter just proved that she’s got the real moves in the family. Three-year-old Heiress Harris adorably taught her mom how to dance it out on Instagram after the Xscape singer asked the toddler to show her her ways. “Put your hands in the air,” Heiress instructed. “Then shake your body in slo mo.”

Everyone following along? “Girl, who taught you that?” Tiny jokingly demanded to know as her daughter skipped off. Heiress looked so cute while practicing her dance, wearing a pale pink dress with little bike shorts underneath. Heiress is already giving her mom and her dad, T.I., a run for their money. She’s such a talented singer and performer!

Like everyone and their mother, the family joined TikTok during quarantine. Heiress instantly became a star. She recently belted out her mom’s 1995 ballad, “Who Can I Run To” on the social media platform, much to fans’ delight. “My baby loves some #Xscape lol & I thought it was cause of mommy but @iamlatocha is taking over!,” Tiny captioned the post, referring to member LaTocha Scott.

Heiress even made sure her mom sent the video to LaTocha to impress her — how cute is that? Heiress is also her sister, Zonnique Pullins‘ biggest fan. Another cute video Tiny recently posted showed Heiress rocking out to Zonnique’s new song “#FTCU” She knows (almost) all the lyrics! Is Heiress too young to join Xscape? She’d be an epic new member of the squad!