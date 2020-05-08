‘Tiny’ Harris captured an adorable moment between daughter Heiress and her ‘bestie’ that will surely brighten up your day!

Caution… so much cuteness ahead! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 44, knows her daughter Heiress Harris, 4, (who she shares with husband T.I., 39), is a superstar in the making hence why she’s always posting pics and videos of her being downright amazing on social media. She kept that tradition going in her latest IG clip shared on Thursday, May 7, where Heiress cuddled up with her cousin Caitlin Jody in their bathroom. The two wore the most colorful ensembles during the footage where Caitlin held her closely while the two made funny faces for the camera. “That’s her bestie,” was the caption of the video that left her fans repeatedly going “aww” in the comments section.

Heiress has been living her best life in quarantine in many different ways over the past month. She’s excelled in the world of TiKTok videos as the youngster is often seen dancing to her own beat to a variety of songs! Her older sister Zonnique Pullins, 24, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Heiress has been the one to teach her all the trendy TiKTok dances. She’s also given her daddy T.I. the same treatment. So cute!

She’s also been enjoying every day kinds of things that other 4-year-old’s do like playing in the pool, chilling with her siblings and so much more! Heiress stole the show from two of her pals in April when Tiny posted a video of them doing a choreographed routine to TLC‘s number one hit “No Scrubs”. They were all in sync with one another towards the beginning of the clip before the little one broke free and started doing her own dance much to the amusement of her doting mother.

Heiress definitely got her dance moves from her mother as Tiny is known to flawlessly break it down every now and again. The legendary singer worked it out to Lyrica Anderson‘s song “Marriott” in a skintight black ensemble on Thursday, May 7.