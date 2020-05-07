‘Tiny’ Harris, 44, Shows Off Her Sexiest Moves In Tight Black Outfit For New Dance Challenge

‘Tiny’ Harris looked like an absolute bombshell in her latest Instagram video that has left her fans completely speechless!

You betta werk! Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, aced the viral #marriottchallenge that’s been heating up social media on Wednesday, May 6. It centers around people showing off their best dance moves to the song “Marriott” by R&B singer Lyrica Anderson, 32, who also appeared on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. “Tiny” did her thing to the track in a skintight black ensemble with her legendary curves and swerves on display. The Grammy winning singer was able to flow to the beat in such a effortless way while also highlighting how truly gorgeous she really is. Fans lined up her comments section with nothing but compliments for her about the footage with one chiming in with, “Get it mama!” while another wrote, “Ok Ms. Tiny got the moves.”

The Xscape band member has been enjoying her fullest life amid being in quarantine, even though she’s had to clap back at people for some of the decisions she’s made while stuck inside. She shared a video of her enjoying a “small” Cinco de Mayo house party on Tuesday, May 5, with a handful of friends that was met with criticism from some fans over the social distancing guidelines that have been set in place for weeks now. She responded to them by explaining that there were “at least 8 people” at the party who she’s “around on a regular” basis.

“Tiny” may have some competition in the world of dance courtesy of her daughter Heiress Harris! The adorable 4-year-old stole focus from her two friends while they lip synced to TLC‘s classic track “No Scrubs” last month. All eyes were on Heiress during the clip her mommy posted as she broke from the choreography that the other girls were doing and danced to her own beat in the cutest of ways. “When your baby wanna do her own thang!,” Tiny captioned the funny clip.

Tiny’s other daughter Zonnique Pullins, 24, EXCLUSIVELY revealed with HollywoodLife earlier this month that Heiress absolutely loves teaching her new TikTok dances “every time she comes over.” Here’s hoping we see more fabulous moments from this superstar in the making in the near future!