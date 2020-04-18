Heiress Harris brought out her inner Beyonce during a lip sync performance of one of TLC’s biggest hits!

My time to shine! T.I. & Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ daughter Heiress Harris, 4, stole the show from two of her friends when they lip synced their hearts out to TLC‘s classic “No Scrubs” in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, April 18. The three girls lined up with their backs facing to the camera as if they were an actual girl group before the show began. They even got their choreography down as the youngsters swayed from side to side while the Grammy-winning track played in the background. Heiress, who dressed adorably in a pair of matching pajamas and her hair up in braids, broke free from the other two by dancing to her own beat in the cutest of ways during the footage. “When your baby wanna do her own thang!,” Tiny captioned the funny clip.

Heiress appeared to be very impressed by her talented mommy. Tiny revealed that she was one of the co-writers on the Billboard Hot 100 number one track to her, much to her amazement. “Told her I was a writer on this song & now it’s all she wanna hear!” she wrote. Her fellow Xscape bandmate and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 44, also contributed lyrics to it that earned both of them a Grammy in 1999.

The comments section of Heiress’ dancing and lip syncing extravaganza was filled with nothing but compliments for her. “If this don’t start your morning off with good energy nothing will!”, one wrote while another chimed in with, “Steals the show…too cute.” One even drew comparisons to her superstar father. “That’s her dad’s spirit coming out. Too cute.”

Heiress evoked a similar response from fans when she flawlessly slayed the “Savage” challenge that’s been taking over social media over the past couple of weeks. Here’s hoping we get more of these precious moments from her in the future!