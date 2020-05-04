Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Reveals Baby Sis Heiress, 4, Loves Teaching Her TikTok Dances In Quarantine

On our latest episode of ‘HollywoodLife TV Talk,’ Zonnique Pullins shared just how much her adorable baby sister, Heiress Harris, loves teaching her big sis new TikTok dances ‘every time that she comes over!’

Fans everywhere know that four-year-old Heiress Harris, the daughter of singer Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 44, and rapper T.I., 39, loves to show off her moves on TikTok! But she’s not just flaunting her dance moves on the popular social media app, she’s even teaching her family members a dance or two! “I babysitted [SIC] Heiress the other day and my mom’s been dropping her off at my house a lot recently and she is so particular,” Tiny’s daughter and recording artist Zonnique Pullins, 24, shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on our latest episode of HollywoodLife TV Talk. “First she teaches me a TikTok dance every time that she comes over.”

Indeed, Heiress has definitely caught the eye of longtime T.I. and Tiny fans since debuting her expert dance moves on TikTok! But Heiress is still a four-year-old little girl and, as such, “when she wants stuff, she’s very particular,” Zonnique continued. “She always wants apple juice,” the “Winner” singer revealed. Zonnique even shared a hilarious and adorable story about her baby sister concerning her obsession with the tasty, fruity drink!

“The first time that she came over, she said, ‘I don’t like ice in my apple juice,’ and I was like, ‘Why?’ and she’s like, ‘It gets too watery.’ Then the other day, she came over yesterday and I ordered some groceries and I accidentally got the Tott’s apple juice and I’m like, ‘Heiress, I got Tott’s apple juice. This one’s just for you!’ and she’s like, she said, ‘Oh it’s Tott’s?’ and I said, ‘Yes, it’s just for you!’ and she said, ‘I don’t like Tott’s apple juice!’ She’s just so grown,” Zonnique gushed about her baby sis. “She’s such a big girl and I can’t take it.”

Heiress is truly growing up right before fans’ eyes! With each new social media post from her family members, fans across the globe are seeing just how big Heiress is getting. Not only does she have the dance moves to show off on TikTok, she also has the attitude! Which led Zonnique to believe that Heiress might just come into her own as a performer in the family, too. When asked if she thinks Heiress will be a singer just like Zonnique and their mom, Tiny, Zonnique confidently shared, “She tells my mom that she wants to battle sing me all of the time so I think it’s definitely coming.” Zonnique’s new singles, “Winner” and “#FTCU,” are available for download at all Digital Retailers now. And fans can catch up with the whole family with TI and Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle on Monday at 9pm on VH1.