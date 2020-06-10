Heiress Harris, 4, Rocks Out To Big Sis Zonnique’s Song ‘#FTCU’ In Her Cutest TikTok Yet

Heiress Harris is her older sister’s biggest fan! The four-year-old shared the most adorable video of herself singing along to Zonnique’s hit ‘#FTCU’.

Heiress Harris just delivered her most adorable TikTok video yet! The four-year-old daughter of Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, proved she’s the most supportive sister, after she posted a clip singing along to older sis Zonnique Pullins‘ new song “#FTCU”. In the adorable video, she wore a peach colored tank top and held the camera in selfie mode as she rocked out to the tune. SO adorable!

Her proud mom re-shared the video on her Instagram account, captioning it, “Good morning world I just wanted to share a lil of My [sunshine] @heiressdharris singing @zonniquejailee song #FTCU make sure u support our you g black artist & stream my baby,” she wrote, along with the crown emoji and blue and purple heart emojis.

“We stan for heiress,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “She is too darn ADORABLE!!! She got Tiny’s attitude ALL DAY!!!!!! I love it!!!!!!” The video dropped less than one month after Zonnique, released two new songs, “Winner” and “#FTCU”. Given her mom is Tiny, and her stepdad is rapper T.I. — Zonnique is quite familiar with the industry, but she’s still making sure to listen to her parent’s advice when it comes to her career.

“The best piece of advice that my parents have given me, and still tell me to this day, is to stay on top of my business,” Zonnique told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As the artist, you don’t really care to read your contracts and know every little thing. You’re just like, ‘OK, sounds good, sign me up for it,’ but it’s better to really know and have a say on everything being the artist because you’ll get signed up for something that you didn’t even know or you just really didn’t pay attention to, so it’s best to know so that you can be your own boss.”