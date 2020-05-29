Heiress Harris paid no mind to her mom, Tiny Harris, as the toddler hilariously rushed towards a TV screen! Tiny shared her reaction to the cute moment.

Heiress Harris, 4, is like all of us when we’re in the middle of binging a Netflix show. “She don’t be listening when she see tv,” her mom Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, captioned a video clip of her daughter rushing inside a room to watch television. Although Tiny was talking to Heiress, the little one had her back turned to her mom as she excitedly walked towards the screen. Same, Heiress, same.

Heiress is always entertaining Tiny, whether or not she’s paying attention to her mom! Tiny and T.I. have successfully passed on their singing genes to the four-year-old, because the budding star expertly belted out to Xscape’s 1995 hit “Who can I Run To” in a video that Tiny shared on May 15. Keep in mind, this isn’t a simple pop bop; Heiress sang the R&B classic’s lines that would be complicated for most preschoolers to say, like, “And my mind is so confusing / Who would be that special one? / Everyday I’m trying to find you.”

Speaking of Heiress’ potential future in music, T.I. and Tiny butted heads while discussing the music career of their other child: King Harris. Their 15-year-old son, who has found a passion in rap music, bet T.I. that he’d be able to completely book a 300-person venue on a school night during the May 25 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Tiny wasn’t pleased, believing it wasn’t “fair” that T.I. was leading their son to believe in something that he may not actually be able to pull off.

“Tameka is a backseat driver when it comes to me being a dad,” T.I. vented in a confessional during last Monday’s show. “She wants to tell me how to tell King how to be a man. That irks me.” Later, T.I. told Tiny, “He needs someone to tell him no. It’s between me and King. Let us handle it.” Despite Tiny and T.I.’s occasional squabbles that play out on their VH1 show, they’re still a very much tight-knit family with King, their other son Major, 12, Tiny’s daughter Zonnique Pullins, 24, and of course Heiress!