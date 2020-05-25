‘Friends & Family Hustle’: T.I. Gets ‘Irked’ At Tiny Amidst Disagreement Over Son’s Music Career

T.I. and Tiny were on completely different pages regarding their son, King’s, music career on the May 25 episode of ‘Friends & Family Hustle.’

Even though T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are in a good place on this season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, they still had SOME disagreements. On the show’s May 25 episode, the pair argued about their 15-year-old son, King Harris’, music career. It all started when King bet T.I. that he would be able to sell out a 300-person venue on a school night. Tip wanted to prove to his son that it wouldn’t be as easy as he expected. When Tiny caught wind of the situation, she wasn’t thrilled with T.I.’s attempt at teaching their teenager a lesson.

“Tameka is a backseat driver when it comes to me being a dad,” T.I. complained in a confessional. “She wants to tell me how to tell King how to be a man. That irks me.” Tiny tried to explain that T.I. wasn’t being “fair” by allowing King to think that he could actually sell tickets to 300 people on a weeknight, but Tip wasn’t having it. He remained insistent on wanting to teach King a lesson about how things won’t just come so easy for him as he embarks on his career as a rap artist.

“I know what he’s doing, I know exactly what he’s doing,” T.I. told his wife. “He needs someone to tell him no. It’s between me and King. Let us handle it.” As the days went on, King began to realize that selling out the show wasn’t going to be as easy as he thought, and he asked his dad if they could change the venue size from 300 people to 250.

Once again, T.I. wouldn’t allow it. “He’s being guided by his mama,” the rapper explained. “She’s the queen of bet swindlers. And I’m not going to allow that.” Clearly, this was just one topic that these two aren’t going to agree on!