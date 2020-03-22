LeBron James Does Adorable TikTok Dance With 3 Kids After Gushing About Wife Savannah

LeBron James, his wife Savannah and their 3 kids put their dance moves to the test in a TikTok challenge that is lighting up social media!

Let’s get this party started! LeBron James, 35, posted an adorable video of his family doing their thing to Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla Sign’s song “Something New” on Sunday, March 22. The clip was part of a much bigger TikTok trend where people line up and do a particular dance move with their arms for a couple of seconds before the next person marches to the camera and so on and so forth. The NBA star led the way before his wife Savannah, 33, and their children Bronny, 15, Bryce, 12, and Zhuri, 5, each took center stage. “Quarantined Tik Tok Chronicles! Come give me something uh! AYYYEEEE!,” he captioned the clip while making sure to add a very important hashtag: #JamesGang.

LeBron, Savannah and their brood aren’t the only celebrity family who have been posting their own fun & funny TikTok videos amid the millions of people staying home in self-isolation. Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, 52, boogied on down with husband Gregg, 63, and her granddaughter Bri’Asia, 7, in their own version of the “Something New” trend on Wednesday, March 18. Others who have joined in on the social media craze include Ciara & Russell Wilson, Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley and Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez.

The romance between LeBron and Savannah is still very much alive years into their relationship. He continues to show just how in love with her he is both on and off social media and fans can’t get enough of it. LeBron posted an Instagram story that showed Savannah looking stunning in an all-black ensemble on Saturday, March 21. The caption was filled with nothing but sweet compliments for his ladylove where he called her his “queen” and gushed over her appearance.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is no stranger to showing his wife of six years some love both on and off social media. He posted a clip of him gazing at her after one of his games on the most romantic day of the year… Valentine’s Day.