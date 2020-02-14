LeBron James Gazes At His Wife Of 6 Years Savannah After His Game & Fans Live For It: ‘Love Is Beautiful’

Even though they’ve been together since high school, LeBron James still is crazy about his wife Savannah. He shared a video gazing lovingly at her, wishing his ‘queen’ a ‘Happy Valentine’s Day.’

Savannah James has been there for it all when it comes to her husband, NBA superstar LeBron James. They were high school sweethearts in Akron, OH and their first date was at an Outback Steakhouse. All of these years later — and all of his massive successes — the pair is still wildly in love. The 35-year-old Los Angeles Laker shared a video to his Instagram on Feb. 14 in honor of Valentine’s Day, where he gave her the most romantic and sexy gaze.

The video is from the end of a Lakers game as he’s heading off court and into the locker room. Bron turns back and gives Savannah a long, adoring gaze and kept looking back at her even as he was walking forward. He just couldn’t take his eyes off the woman he loves. In the video he drew a heart above his head and lines going from his eyes to hers. The longtime couple got engaged on Dec. 31, 2011 while celebrating his 27th birthday the day prior, and married on September 14, 2013.

“Yeah you already know!! Lol. The way you make me feel is undeniably AMAZING!! Happy Valentines my Queen!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Bron captioned the video that is making fans melt. The way he looks at her is just SOOOO dreamy! In two hours, it already racked up over three million likes. Many fans wrote in the comments that with the amount of passion he had in his eyes, they probably shared plenty of affection when they got home from the arena.

User enwiththevibes wrote, “You already know what King and Queen did that night after the game😭❤️,” while another fan agreed, commenting, “That’s that you know it’s about to go down later on tonight look!! 😂.” User marcusbenson wrote, “new Bronny coming November 2020,” and fan itshazelcarey added, “Baby #4 coming 😍,” from the look LeBron gave Savannah. The couple already has three kids, sons Bronny, 15, and Bryce, 12, and daughter Zhuri, 5. From the passionate way LeBron looked at Savannah, no wonder fans think they went home and did some baby making!