LeBron James Gushes Over His ‘Queen’ Savannah During Self-Isolation – ‘My Goodness’

LeBron James paid his ‘queen’ wife Savannah the sweetest compliment on social media amid him and millions of others being in self-isolation.

LeBron James, 35, is clearly still in love with his wife Savannah, 33, many years into their relationship. The NBA legend showed her a ton of love in an Instagram story he posted on Friday, March 20. He shared a stunning pic of what appeared to be her heading inside somewhere (see the pic here) while looking absolutely smashing in in an all-black suit that was super low cut. He captioned the story with, “My goodness!!! My queen,” while naturally adding a queen emoji. “Sheesh!” he also wrote with a bunch of heart-related emojis that followed. Fans on an IG page that shared the photo endlessly commented on how “beautiful” and “gorgeous” she looked while others took note of LeBron’s sweet words. “Must be nice to be adored,” one wrote.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is no stranger to showing his wife of six years some love both on and off social media. He posted a clip of him gazing at her after one of his games on the most romantic day of the year… Valentine’s Day. LeBron and Savannah have also been having a blast with their children amid them being self-quarantined over the growing Coronavirus pandemic. The couple and their sons Bronny Jr., 15, Bryce Maximus, 12, and daughter Zhuri, 5, crushed a routine of MC Hammer‘s “Can’t Touch This” in a new TikTok video he shared on March 5.

“Savannah thinks that the NBA made a good call by suspending the season and as much as she loves having LeBron home, she wishes it was for a different reason,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about her hubby being home after the NBA season was suspended. “She understands the health of their family and the players comes first so she completely supports whatever steps need to be taken to accomplish that.”

The insider continued, “Of course, she loves having him home and the kids love spending more time with their dad. She knows all the hard work he puts in during the season and how much he just wants to get back on the court. He is still in phenomenal shape and has been working out so he’ll definitely be ready to go when he gets to go back.”