Exclusive
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Loves ‘Having Him’ Home — But Wishes It Was ‘For Another Reason’
LeBron James’ wife Savannah has been enjoying her home time with him and their kids by ‘watching movies’, ‘shooting hoops’ and more after the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Savannah James, 33, is feeling grateful for the quality time she’s been able to have with her husband LeBron James, 35, and their three kids, LeBron aka Bronny, 15, Bryce, 12, and Zhuri, 5, as they stay in-quarantine due to the coronavirus, but she understands the seriousness of the situation. The NBA season was suspended on Mar. 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, 27, tested positive for the pandemic and now LeBron and his family having been making the most of their days as he anticipates when he can get back in the game.
“Savannah thinks that the NBA made a good call by suspending the season and as much as she loves having LeBron home, she wishes it was for a different reason,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She understands the health of their family and the players comes first so she completely supports whatever steps need to be taken to accomplish that. Of course, she loves having him home and the kids love spending more time with their dad. She knows all the hard work he puts in during the season and how much he just wants to get back on the court. He is still in phenomenal shape and has been working out so he’ll definitely be ready to go when he gets to go back.”
It turns out Savannah and LeBron have been doing normal at-home activities with their kids since being at home and have been making sure to stick together during the confusing and scary time. “They are following all the advice to stay home and they are making the best of it,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “They’ve been watching movies, working out in their home gym, shooting hoops, trying to stay busy. It’s great on one hand having LeBron home, they’re a very close family so they always love their time together, but it’s also a tense time.”
In addition to movie theaters, dine-in restaurants, bars and more being closed in multiple U.S. cities to try and prevent the spread of the virus, LeBron’s school, The I Promise School in Akron, OH has also been affected. “There are a lot of unknowns and a lot of people hit hard by this. LeBron‘s school had to close on Friday but LeBron stepped in and made sure a part of it will remain open as a resource center for families in need during this crisis,” the source continued. “And they will continue to stay involved, they know the community needs them.”
Shortly after the NBA season was suspended, LeBron was one of many NBA players who took to social media to urge his fans to stay safe. “Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe,” he tweeted just minutes after the suspension made headlines.
The coronavirus has infected just over 198,000 people worldwide and has killed 7,958 so far.