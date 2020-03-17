LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Loves ‘Having Him’ Home — But Wishes It Was ‘For Another Reason’

LeBron James’ wife Savannah has been enjoying her home time with him and their kids by ‘watching movies’, ‘shooting hoops’ and more after the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Savannah James, 33, is feeling grateful for the quality time she’s been able to have with her husband LeBron James, 35, and their three kids, LeBron aka Bronny, 15, Bryce, 12, and Zhuri, 5, as they stay in-quarantine due to the coronavirus, but she understands the seriousness of the situation. The NBA season was suspended on Mar. 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, 27, tested positive for the pandemic and now LeBron and his family having been making the most of their days as he anticipates when he can get back in the game.

“Savannah thinks that the NBA made a good call by suspending the season and as much as she loves having LeBron home, she wishes it was for a different reason,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She understands the health of their family and the players comes first so she completely supports whatever steps need to be taken to accomplish that. Of course, she loves having him home and the kids love spending more time with their dad. She knows all the hard work he puts in during the season and how much he just wants to get back on the court. He is still in phenomenal shape and has been working out so he’ll definitely be ready to go when he gets to go back.”