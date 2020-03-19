NeNe Leakes Shares Rare Video With Her Granddaughter Bri’Asia, 7, During 1st TikTok

NeNe Leakes gave her millions of Instagram followers a rare glimpse into her life of being a grandmother when her ‘glam baby’ Bri’Asia joined her in her first TikTok video!

How cute! NeNe Leakes, 52, posted her first ever TikTok video on Wednesday, March 18, after her youngest son Brent inspired her to do so. The clip showed a bunch of NeNe’s family members, including her husband Gregg Leakes, 63, marching towards the camera in a line and doing their best dance moves. Her granddaughter, or as The Real Housewives of Atlanta star refers to her as “glam baby” Bri’Asia, 7, did her thing while looking absolutely adorable in a long-sleeve printed shirt and sweatpants while NeNe broke it down in a green and white track suit. Fans took notice of how the youngster has gotten after watching the footage, with one saying, “Aww glam baby is a big girl now.”

Bri’Asia is the daughter of NeNe’s oldest son Bryson Bryant, 30. He shares her with his ex-girlfriend Ashley Hill. The longtime reality star rarely posts any photos with Bri’Asia although there have been a handful of times where she’s gushed over what a proud “glamma” she is to her on social media. They enjoyed a delicious breakfast date with each other back in October of 2018 where NeNe gave her a big kiss on the cheek while the little one, who she also calls BriBri, was all smiles while wearing a princess-like crown.

The two also had a fun girls night together in March 2016 where Bri’Asia dressed adorably for the occasion in a pink top, jeans, colorful hat and a bunch of candy bracelets and necklaces. “When I said I needed help with my closet, look who showed up to help unorganize it even more!”, NeNe joked in the caption. “Miss Bri Bri herself.”

Bri’Asia and her family appear to have put NeNe in a good mood amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic. The former Glee castmate shared a pic of her wearing a face mask filter on Instagram and revealed that she’s “scared” with everything that’s going on.