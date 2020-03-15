NeNe Leakes Wears A Face Mask Filter & Reveals She’s ‘Scared’ During Coronavirus Outbreak

NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to show off a close-up photo of herself with a silver sequined face mask and matching animal ears filter and was met with support from fans after admitting she’s ‘staying safe’.

NeNe Leakes, 52, poked some fun at herself when she shared a photo that showed her wearing a silver sequined face mask and matching animal ears through a filter on Instagram. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star chose the filter to let everyone know she’s staying safe in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic even though she’s afraid. “Staying safe🤭I’m scared😦,” she wrote in the caption for the pic.

Fans responded to NeNe’s post with comments of support and compassion as well as some lighthearted points. “Safe and cute 😉✨,” one follower wrote while another said, “Staying safe and still slaying❤️❤️.” A third follower told her that she has “beautiful eyes” and more left laughing emojis in response to how the filter looked.

Although NeNe’s post is meant to be positive, her concern about the coronavirus is understandable considering the virus has been forcing many people to quarantine themselves at home, with some even being forced to not be able to work over fear of spreading it. The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic after it started in China in Dec. and spread to various countries in a quick manner. Since it’s considered highly contagious, most large events in the U.S., such as Coachella and SXSW music festival has been cancelled or postponed. As of right now, the virus has infected more than 137,000 people worldwide, including about 1,600 Americans and has killed more than 5,000, including about 49 Americans.

Before NeNe’s latest post about the coronavirus, she posted a different one on Mar. 12 that encouraged her followers to stay safe and also revealed her trip to the grocery store was unreal, most likely because of all the people and how many things are out of stock. “I hope everybody is staying safe out there! I went to Sam’s Club and it was like a movie,” she wrote in the Mar. 12 post.