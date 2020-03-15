NeNe Leakes Wears A Face Mask Filter & Reveals She’s ‘Scared’ During Coronavirus Outbreak
NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to show off a close-up photo of herself with a silver sequined face mask and matching animal ears filter and was met with support from fans after admitting she’s ‘staying safe’.
NeNe Leakes, 52, poked some fun at herself when she shared a photo that showed her wearing a silver sequined face mask and matching animal ears through a filter on Instagram. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star chose the filter to let everyone know she’s staying safe in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic even though she’s afraid. “Staying safe🤭I’m scared😦,” she wrote in the caption for the pic.
Before NeNe’s latest post about the coronavirus, she posted a different one on Mar. 12 that encouraged her followers to stay safe and also revealed her trip to the grocery store was unreal, most likely because of all the people and how many things are out of stock. “I hope everybody is staying safe out there! I went to Sam’s Club and it was like a movie,” she wrote in the Mar. 12 post.