Salma Hayek, 54, Slips Into Sleek Black One Piece As She Cools Off In Swimming Pool

There’s nothing like taking a dip in a sexy swimsuit to cure the Sunday Scaries, and Salma Hayek did just that with her latest Instagram pic.

Salma Hayek, 54, ended January by heating things up in a big way on social media. The actress shared a gorgeous new photo of herself wearing a one-piece swimsuit and hitting the pool. In the pic, she’s almost fully submerged in the clear water, with her head tilted back so that just her face is above the surface. Her eyes are closed as she tilts her glowing face toward the sun to catch some rays.

For the Sunday swim session, Salma rocked a plunging, one-piece bathing suit which featured some fringe detail across the neckline and down the center. Her hair was down and cascading into the water, with her hands combing through it. One week prior, Salma posted a similar photo to show off her #SundayVibes. In that one, she wore a red one-piece and lounged in a hammock on top of the water.

Salma is definitely not shy when it comes to sharing sexy photos on her Instagram page. Earlier this month, she enjoyed a tropical vacation at the beach, and there was tons of content to share with her fans. In one pic, she sat in the shallow water while wearing a black bikini. For another shot, she rocked a sexy green dress with carefully-placed cutouts and celebrated reaching 17 million followers on Instagram.

In mid-January, the ageless star wore the same black swimsuit from her new photo in another post. She shook out her soaking wet hair for the Instagram video, with the fringe on the swimsuit shaking with her. “I’ve learned so much from my dogs,” she joked in the photo’s caption. Another pic from the vacation featured Salma in a sheer white cover up as she took tequila shots, as well as an image of her in the pool while rocking a plunging brown bikini.

Of course, there are more than just swimsuit pics on Salma’s page. She also loves sharing a good throwback pic from a previous red carpet, or stills from a modeling shoot or movie that she starred in. Plus, there’s some inspirational quotes once in a while, too. Very versatile!