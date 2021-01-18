Salma Hayek, 54, Is A Bombshell In Sexy Green Dress As She Enjoys Tropical Vacation

To celebrate reaching 17 million followers on Instagram, Salma Hayek shared a series of sexy pics of herself wearing a plunging green dress with side cutouts.

Salma Hayek, 54, is enjoying a winter vacation at the beach, and she shared new photos from the trip on Jan. 17. In the pics, the actress wore a low-cut, green dress with side cutouts and a completely open back. She showed off her ankle-length dress from a variety of angles in a series of pics, where she posed in front of palm trees and strolled through the gorgeous white sand.

Salma posted the pics in honor of the big milestone she reached on Instagram — 17 million followers! In addition to the photos of herself, she also shared an image of the word ‘seventeen’ written in the sand. Salma accessorized her stunning dress with layered pearl necklaces, as well as a pair of dangling white earrings. Her hair was styled in wet curls and parted down the middle.

Over the last few weeks, Salma has been sharing a number of pics from her tropical winter getaway. On Jan. 13, she slipped into a fringe swimsuit and shook out her soaking wet hair in a video, which was posted to her Instagram feed. In another shot, Salma wore a see-through white cover-up and took tequila shots at an outdoor bar. She had her hair pulled back into a messy bun and rocked sunglasses amidst the gorgeous day.

Of course, there was a bikini pic, as well. On Jan. 3, Salma rocked a low-cut, brown two-piece and took a selfie of herself wading in the pool. She accessorized with a long gold chain, and fans gushed over how incredible she looked in the comments section of the pic. The 54-year-old has never been shy about sharing sexy swimsuit pics on her page, and this added to the stunning collection.

In December, there was another bikini pic, as Salma rocked a hot pink swimsuit while posing by the bright blue ocean. She also wore an unbuttoned, cover-up top and a hat, along with sunglasses and her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Overall, it was the perfect beachy look, and the perfect way to round out 2020!