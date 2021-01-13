Salma Hayek Shakes Her Drenched Hair After Getting Soaking Wet In Low-Cut Swimsuit — Watch

Salma Hayek shook her sexy beach waves in a new Instagram video, something she ‘learned’ from her pooches. The ‘Wild Wild West’ star shimmied in a low cut swimsuit lined with pretty fringe.

Salma Hayek, 54, is not only teaching her dogs tricks — it goes the other way around, too. The Desperado star shook off the beach water clinging to her brunette waves and low-cut swimsuit in a sexy Instagram video on Jan. 13, revealing that she has “learned so much” from her dogs. The fringe on Salma’s swimsuit danced along with her curls as the actress shimmied away!

Salma has been filling her Instagram page with picture-perfect vacation snapshots since Dec. 29, just two days before ringing in 2021. “Last days of 2020. Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature,” Salma wrote underneath photos of herself rocking a fuchsia bikini at a beach in an undisclosed tropical location.

The Mexican-American actress also showed off her underwater handstand in another post amid the getaway, impressing many people out of her 16.9 million Instagram followers. Salma also impressed fans with her beach body in a brown bikini during the trip, adding to the many times she has looked breathtaking in a swimsuit.

As you can see, Salma knows how to have fun. She also revealed that she’s been enjoying “tequila in moderation” amid the trip, in addition to other vacation treats like ice cream and coconut water. Before heading down south, Salma enjoyed the holiday season in London (where she lives with her French billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, 58, and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina) and France.

So, how does Salma maintain a toned physique physique while spoiling herself with all these traveling adventures and the yummy foods that come along with them? Well, normally, “Salma’s diet consists of lean proteins, lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, and other organic foods,” a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in 2019. As for the secrets behind her youthful appearance, the insider added, “She tries to get facials regularly, never goes to sleep with makeup on and also avoids sugar.”