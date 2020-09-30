Stars Who Married After 40: Salma Hayek, Cameron Diaz & More

These stars exchanged their ‘I dos’ after they turned 40 years old! See couples like Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault and so many more celebs who got hitched after the milestone birthday!

The right time to walk down the aisle is when you’ve found the love of your life, and for these stars, that came after their 40th birthday! A number of stars said ‘I do’ after they turned the big 4-0, and it appears that it was the best choice for them. Since their weddings, these celebs have gone on to lead incredibly fulfilling, happy lives and it’s been a joy to watch their love blossom.

A number of these couples have been fairly reticent to divulge matters of their love life publicly. But it’s clear to see that they share an enduring, steadfast love for one another. Let’s take a look at the stars who said ‘I do’ after they turned 40!

Salma Hayek & Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek married her husband, François-Henri Pinault, when she was 42 years old in February 2009. The couple had an incredibly romantic wedding, saying ‘I do’ on Valentine’s Day in the stunning city of Paris. Prior to getting married, the couple welcomed their gorgeous daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, in September 2007. Although Salma is well-known for her stunning, natural looks, brilliant acting career and activism, she does on occasion show off her love for her husband. The pair recently went on a trip to Greece, where they lovingly embraced and gave Salma’s fans some heartwarming content!

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz has always been very quiet about her private life. But in January 2015, fans learned that the queen of romantic comedies wed her beloved partner Benji Madden in a private ceremony at her home in Beverly Hills. For years after they said ‘I do,’ Cameron and Benji welcomed their sweet baby girl, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, into the world. Ever since then, fans have gotten glimpses of the love the couple shares, with Benji posting the sweetest Mother’s Day tribute to Cameron for her first time celebrating the holiday!

Julianna Margulies & Keith Lieberthal

Julianna Marguilies is widely known for her incredible acting talent. As such, The Good Wife star likes to hold elements of her personal life very close to her heart, and rarely lets anything slip. But after a longtime relationship with her former partner Ron Edlard, which ended in 2003, Julianna went on to wed her beloved husband Keith Lieberthal when she was 41 years old in November 2007. Less than one year after their wedding, Julianna and Keith welcomed their son, Kieran Lindsay Lieberthal, into the world in January 2008.

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

Although he was known for playing an insecure womanizer on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, actor Neil Patrick Harris has been profoundly dedicated to his husband David Burtka. The pair went public in September 2007 by attending the Emmy Awards. Just three years later, the couple welcomed their fraternal twins, Harper and Gideon in October 2010 via surrogate. Once the landmark Marriage Equality Act became federal law in June 2011, Neil and David wed in a stunning wedding in Italy in September 2014 when Neil was 41 years old.

Calista Flockhart & Harrison Ford

An all-time Hollywood couple, Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford were together in the early aughts before finally getting hitched in June 2010 when Calista was 43 years old. The wedding marked Harrison’s third marriage and Calista’s first. Since they wed, the couple have shown off their love and support for one another by attending awards shows together and hitting a number of red carpets.

Rachel Weisz & Daniel Craig

For this particular 007, there’s only one Bond Girl for him! Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are one of the hottest and most successful couples in Hollywood. Rachel is an Oscar-winning actress, while Daniel has made major bank as the most recent star of the 007 franchise. After her nearly decade-long relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, Rachel wed Daniel at the age of 41, roughly 17 years following the actor’s divorce from his first wife, Fiona Loudon. In September 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter!

Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo

Finally, Amy Adams isn’t one to chat openly about her personal life, but fans were so happy for the six-time Oscar nominee when she wed her partner of over 10 years, Darren Le Gallo. The couple was engaged for years, and they even welcomed their daughter, Aviana, amidst their engagement. The pair finally exchanged their ‘I dos’ in a private ceremony in 2015, when Amy was 41 years old!