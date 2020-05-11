Benji Madden Gushes Over Wife Cameron Diaz In Rare Instagram Tribute: ‘I’m Very Grateful’

Benji Madden shared the most endearing message on his Instagram account dedicated to his wife, Cameron Diaz, and to ‘all the mothers’ for Mother’s Day, calling his wife the ‘best mom and wife and friend.’

Cameron Diaz must have had an incredibly special Mother’s Day. The stunning actress, 47, celebrated her first Mother’s Day after she and husband Benji Madden, 41, welcomed their daughter, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, in early January, and Benji had the perfect message to celebrate his beautiful wife. “Best Wishes for All the Mother’s, we’re all lucky to have you,” he began the caption to his post on Instagram on Mother’s Day, May 10. “It’s [a] special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday. Best Mom and Wife and Friend.”

Benji, who’s been married to Cameron for five years, gave fans a glimpse into his life with his wife and infant daughter, praising his wife for, “waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she’s a force of nature and I’m very grateful.” Thinking back on where their relationship began — when they started dating back in May 2014 — Benji’s post got even more emotional and thoughtful.

“6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day. What a blessing.” Then, he parsed out his own thoughts to fans on the meaningfulness of Mother’s Day, and even gave some heartfelt advice. “For me, I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted. Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can’t lose. Everything else you’ll be able to figure out- Happy home is worth more than Gold,” he continued, before ending his post with a “Happy Mother’s Day” and a slew of heart, flower, prayer hands, and heart-eyes emojis.

Benji and Cameron have always been incredibly private about their life together. But, with their new daughter, the couple has become a bit more open — sharing certain details about their life as new parents to their sweet little one. During an Instagram Live interview with Katherine Powers on April 14, Cameron couldn’t help but gush about being a new mom. “I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life. I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benji and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”