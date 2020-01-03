Cameron Diaz, 47, & Benji Madden Secretly Welcome 1st Child, A Baby Girl: See Sweet Announcement 

Congrats are in order for Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden who announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix on January 3! The couple gushed over how ‘really really cute’ baby ‘Rad’ is in a lengthy message on Friday!

And, baby makes 3. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are beginning a new decade as parents! The notoriously private couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raddix Madden, they revealed in a letter on Instagram, Friday afternoon. The actress, 47, and the musician, 40, did not disclose their baby girl’s birth date.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the couple revealed in the post, first shared on Cameron’s Instagram. The Charlie’s Angels alum simply captioned it with three red heart emojis. Benji followed suit with an identical post on his personal Instagram account. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the letter continued.

In their announcement, the new parents vowed to protect their daughter’s privacy. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” they shared. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

(Photo credit: Cameron Diaz/Instagram)

Cameron and Benji, who tied the knot in 2015, concluded with, “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

While Cameron and Benji’s journey to baby is unknown, she previously admitted that she’d let the cards fall into place, without pressure or expectation.

“I just kind of like how things unravel and life kind of reveals itself to you. And I’ve just never been in the place where I was like, ‘Right now is the time I’m supposed to have a baby,'” Cameron explained to Chelsea Handler during a 2012 interview. “But I do want my own family eventually, however that comes to me, whether it’s through adoption or [through another method].” Congratulations to the family of three!