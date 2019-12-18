Cameron Diaz, 47, Is All Smiles While Photographed On Rare Outing With Hubby Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, stepped out for date night on Dec. 17 in Los Angeles and couldn’t have looked happier!

Fans got a rare glimpse of Cameron Diaz, 47, out and about with her husband of nearly five years, Benji Madden, 40, as they enjoyed their date night on Dec. 17 at Los Angeles hot spot, The Bungalow. Cameron and Benji were all smiles leaving the restaurant, as the couple were dressed casually for the fun, intimate occasion. Since her apparent retirement from acting, Cameron has maintained a fairly low-profile. But her date night was the perfect moment to show off her love and fans were happy to see her doing well and thriving.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Cameron has found her way back into the spotlight thanks to a little date night with her love. The couple were spotted over the summer, on July 11, enjoying another date night and looked positively smitten with one another while walking hand in hand through Los Angeles. The duo strolled over to the Beverly Hills restaurant Sugarfish, where they enjoyed a meal together and some quality time. Following their dinner, the PDA continued, as Cameron gave her love a big hug while they waited in line for the valet! So cute!

Clearly, Cameron has really been enjoying married life since cutting back on acting projects. It’s been nearly six years since Cameron’s last film, 2014’s Annie in which she played antagonist Ms. Hannigan. The former actress skyrocketed to fame in the 1990s and 2000s with films like Charlie’s Angels, The Holiday, and There’s Something About Mary. Though Cameron was always a favorite among audiences, her personal life has truly been thriving!

Cameron and Benji started dating in May 2014 and quickly became engaged by Christmas Day that same year! Just weeks later, the couple married in January 2015. While the pair keep their romantic life quite private, fans love to see them out and about and enjoying life away from the spotlight.