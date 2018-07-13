Cameron Diaz & Drew Barrymore Have Makeup Free ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reunion & Look Half Their Ages

Good Morning, Angels! Cameron and Drew are BFFs on-screen and off, and in a new photo posted on July 13, they showed off their gorgeous, fresh faces! Click to see their stunning new pic!

Talk about aging gracefully! Drew Barrymore, 43, and Cameron Diaz, 45, posted a photo together on Instagram on July 13, and it’s like these two are aging backwards! They were both absolutely glowing with NO MAKEUP! The two have been friends for 20 years, since they starred in the 2000 movie Charlie’s Angels together, with Lucy Liu. Drew said she was having a playdate with her “old school sister” and gave everyone her number one beauty tip — “sunscreen always!”

Drew has her own makeup line, called Flower Beauty, that is cruelty free and never tested on animals. It’s available at over 2,000 Walmart stores, and now also at over 500 Ulta stores, so it’s super accessible! I LOVE so many things in her line, especially herShimmer & Strobe Highlighting Palette, which is only $14, and her Lash Warrior Mascara. We wish Lucy was in this pic so we could have a FULL Charlie’s Angels reunion, but we are loving this bare-faced look from Cam and Drew!

Drew and Cameron both have gorgeous, glowing skin and light eyes. Their cheeks are perfectly rosy and they both just look so happy and peaceful! In 2016, Cameron released The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time — it’s clear she has the secrets of aging down pat! Cameron was in Florence, Italy in June, vacationing with her husband Benji Madden. It’s obvious that the getaway re-charged her — she looks amazing!