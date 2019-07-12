Four years after getting married, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden looked so utterly in love as they headed out on a rare, public date night in Los Angeles. How cute are they?

Look who it is! We rarely see Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, out and about together, but the couple was spotted on July 11 on a date night in Los Angeles. Cameron, 46, and Benji, 40, looked more in love than ever as they strolled over to the Beverly Hills hotspot Sugarfish. The Other Woman actress and Good Charlotte guitarist, who got married in 2015, held hands while laughing and smiling as they waited for a table at the sushi restaurant for dinner. After dinner, they continued the PDA. Cameron was spotted giving her husband a huge hug as they waited for the valet to bring their car around. See a photo of Cameron and Benji out on their date night below!

Cameron kept her outfit casual for their date night and looked effortlessly cool, as always. The actress rocked a pair of boyfriend jeans, a white tank top, and a black blazer to beat the evening chill in California. She accessorized with a leather crossbody purse and completed the look with a pair of chic, Saint Laurent sandals bedazzled with coins. Those babies set her back about $800! Benji, per usual, was wearing his uniform of a hoodie, baggy jeans, sneakers, and a snapback. At least he’s progressed from his early aughts trucker hat days, right? It’s still kind of crazy that these two found each other, and that Cameron and Nicole Richie are sisters-in-law.

We so very rarely see Cameron and Benji out together. The couple was last spotted together in December 2018, seeing Hamilton in Hollywood for Christmas Eve. Cameron was spotted clutching her stomach and hiding it, so many fans assumed this was her signaling she was pregnant! Days before, the outfit she was wearing made it seem as though she had a small baby bump.

As it turns out, that rumor was false. Cameron was not pregnant. But hey, there’s always the future!