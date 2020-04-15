Cameron Diaz, 47, Gushes Over Motherhood For The 1st Time: It’s The ‘Best Part Of My Life’

For the first time since she became a mom, Cameron Diaz opened up about how much she’s loving motherhood, and gushed over her husband, Benji Madden, as a father.

Cameron Diaz, 47, and Benji Madden, 41, are notoriously private about life with their daughter, Raddix Madden. In fact, since announcing their exciting baby news at the beginning of 2020, the couple has kept tight-lipped about parenting. However, Cameron finally broke her silence while appearing on Katherine Powers’ Instagram Live on April 14. The actress explained that having a baby prepared her for the quarantine lifestyle, because, as she explained, “I’ve kind of been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a [three-and-a-half month old]!”

However, she admitted that she’s been loving life at home with her husband and her little girl. “It’s nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking,” she explained. She also added, “I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life. I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benji and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”

Cameron revealed that being a mom to Raddix has kept her busy, but gushed over what a great help Benji has been. “Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good,” she raved. “He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible. He puts her down and I go to the kitchen and pour myself a nice glass of red wine!”

In a 2014 interview, Cameron admitted that she wasn’t “drawn to being a mother.” However, she married Benji the following year, and clearly, things have changed since then! Now, she’s a proud mom, seems to have adapted to the role beautifully.