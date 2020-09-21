Salma Hayek Sends Love To Daughter Valentina On 13th Birthday: ‘You Are My Greatest Joy’

Salma Hayek celebrated her daughter Valentina’s 13th birthday on Sept. 21, with a sweet tribute and throwback photo on Instagram. She gushed over the fact that her daughter’s special day falls on ‘International Day of Peace.’

So much love! Salma Hayekcan’t believe how much time has passed since she welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault with husband François-Henri Pinault. The Like A Boss actress, 54, commemorated her daughter’s 13th birthday on Monday with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life,” Salma wrote alongside a grainy throwback photo of the mother daughter duo. The old photo showed the actress holding her baby girl, whose little eyes were slightly open and staring at the camera.

“Thank you for showing up thirteen years ago on a day like today, ‘Peace Day,’ to illuminate our lives,” Salma continued, referencing International Day of Peace (or “World Peace Day” — a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually on September 21. Salma continued, “You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope. I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever. Happy birthday, my shining star.”

Just one day before Valentina’s 13th birthday, her mom shared a throwback photo from when she was pregnant with her daughter. “Tomorrow the tiny baby that formed inside my womb officially becomes a teen. They grow so fast…,” the actress captioned her post, which showed Salma posing topless with her baby bump on display. Salma and her husband, a French billionaire, welcomed Valentina in 2007. The couple tied the knot two years later.

Earlier this month, Salma rang in her 54th birthday on September 2. “I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.