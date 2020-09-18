Salma Hayek, 54, Lounges By The Pool In A Plunging Swimsuit & 5 More Of Her Sexy IG Pics

Salma Hayek’s latest sexy social media snap is just one of many that the iconic actress has been posting this past year.

Salma Hayek, 54, has done an excellent job at commanding our attention in more ways than one with her acting skills and age-defying beauty. The Oscar nominee kept that tradition going in her newest Instagram pics on September 18 where she looked absolutely stunning outside her pool in a plunging swimsuit. She accessorized the already phenomenal look with a pair of chic sunglasses and hat while encouraging her fans to enjoy the weekend ahead as we transition from summer to fall.

This is one of the many times that Salma nearly broke the internet with her sheer hotness. Check out five more below!

Grecian Getaway

She left little to the imagination in just a black bikini while escaping the states for a little R&R overseas in Greece last month. Salma made drinking from a coffee cup look unbelievably hot as she appeared to be enjoying her day to the fullest in the European country.

Birthday Girl

The Mexican born stunner celebrated her 54th birthday one day early by posting pics of her looking ravishing in a one piece swimsuit that fit her body to perfection.

Poolside Realness

Salma channeled her most sexiest side when she struck a fierce pose by the pool in a dark red bikini. Ooh la la! “Sunday vibes,” was the caption but we’re sure fans weren’t focusing on that when this pic popped up on their social media.

Makeup Free & Fabulous

She’s proof that you don’t have to always show a lot of skin to grab attention. Salma relaxed in her bed in a cute pink top and showed the world just how beautiful she is without makeup in an April 2020 pic.

Vacation All I Ever Wanted

There was much to look at during Salma’s getaway pic that she posted in February. The beautiful waters, the stunning backdrop, but the best part of the photo was her striking a sly smile in a beautiful black swimsuit.