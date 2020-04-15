Salma Hayek Then & Now: See Photos Of Sexy Star, 53, From The Start Of Her Superstardom To Now

Salma Hayek is simply ageless! The actress looks just as stunning today as she did in her debut Hollywood film, ‘Desperado’ in 1995. Take a look back at her beauty evolution through the years!

It’s time to bask in the beauty of Salma Hayek! The actress, 53, burst onto the acting scene in the early ’90s and we’ve been in love with her ever since. From her voluminous brunette hair, to her naturally full lips and killer bod, Salma continues to prove that age is just a number. — See photos of the sultry star in our attached gallery!

Salma captured the hearts of Hollywood producers when she moved to the City of Angels in the early ’90s. Already on her resume was her popular titular character in the telenovela, Teresa. It wasn’t until 1995 that Salma rose to stardom with her first bada**, sexy role in the film Desperado, in which she starred alongside Hollywood heartthrob at the time, Antonio Banderas. Soon after, Salma landed major roles in the films, From Dusk till Dawn (1996), Wild Wild West, and Dogma (both 1999).

Then came her 2002 film Frida, which solidified Salma as serious Hollywood actress. Her title role as Mexican painter Frida Kahlo earned her an Academy award nomination for Best Actress, as well as nods for a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Oh, let’s not forget about Salma’s Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing in The Maldonado Miracle in 2004. She also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series after for her role in the ABC comedy, Ugly Betty in 2007.

Salma Hayek at Kering Talks: Women in Motion event at the 71st Cannes Film Festival in France on May 13, 2018. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Salma Hayek at the Scientific and Technical Academy Awards on

in Beverly Hills, CA on March 4, 2000. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

As the years go by on and off screen, aging isn’t something Salma fears. “My mother always demonstrated the importance of aging gracefully. I never saw her or my grandmother being afraid of getting old. And so I don’t have that fear,” she said during an interview with InStyle magazine last December. That lesson came in handy when she considered trying lip injections and botox for a role.

In the same interview, the actress discussed her role in the January 2020 comedy, Like A Boss, in which she portrayed beauty mogul, Claire Luna. The character called for red hair, grey eyes, big lips and a sultry designer wardrobe. To fully channel her over-the-top character, Salma decided to consult a doctor about cosmetic procedures.

“First, I wanted to do Botox and inject my lips, which I’ve never done,” she said. However, since Botox couldn’t be reversed once injected, and she had other work commitments, fillers were the next best option.

As for how she got her puckered lips for the role, Salma opted for fake teeth to plump up her lips.

“My friend [dermatologist] Dr. [Maurice] Dray said, ‘I don’t know if you’re going to be happy because it’s going to hurt super bad.’ I said, ‘Well, let’s give it a try,'” she recalled. “He put the first needle in my mouth, and I immediately said, ‘No! Forget it! I’m done!'”

It’s safe to say that Salma choosing not to alter her facial features was the best way to go. — Just look at her today! The actress is natural and beautiful. Take a look at her evolution through the years in our attached gallery.