Salma Hayek, 53, Lounges By The Pool In A Deep Red Bathing Suit: ‘Sunday Vibes’

Salma Hayek is thriving! The 53-year-old actress shared an upside-down bikini selfie taken in her backyard, and we’re here for it.

Salma Hayek, 53, has proved summer 2020 isn’t cancelled! While our favorite A-listers can’t bask in the sun in exotic locations amid the global coronavirus pandemic, they’re instead staying home and making use of their backyard pools. Salma took to Instagram on August 16 to give fans a glimpse at what she’s been up to. “#sundayvibes” she captioned the photo, which showed her laying upside down on the edge of her pool. The natural beauty rocked a burgundy bikini top as she closed her eyes, tilted her head back and submerged her long brunette tresses in the water.

Thousands of fans jumped into the comments section of the snap, dropping heart eye emojis and flame emojis. This isn’t the first time Salma has given her followers a glimpse into her life in quarantine. In late June, she shared a snap of herself enjoying the warm weather! “Summer’s here! #summermood,” she captioned the pic, adding a sun emoji. In the stunning photo, the actress sat at a table by the beach, wearing a printed pink, yellow and navy blue blouse. She paired the pretty top with over-the-top sunglasses featuring chunky white arms and huge black frames, with a slight red tint. She also accessorized with a gold bangle and sparkly silver earrings, as she posed in front of the crystal blue water.

Nevertheless, it hasn’t all been bikini pics and beachside photo shoots — the Grown Ups star also kept it real in an Instagram post that showed off her natural grey roots. Salma shared that she was finally able to cover up the grey, and revealed the gorgeous post-dye look as well. In Salma’s “before” picture, her hair was pulled back in an unkempt ponytail, with her grey roots visible at the front of her head. She was completely makeup-free in the pic, with her glowing skin on full display. In the post-dye shot, Salma’s hair was blown out in a straight style which showed off her lighter brown color. Talk about natural beauty!