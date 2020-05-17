Salma Hayek, 53, Defies Age In Glowing Makeup-Free Selfie While Showing Off Her ‘Mood’ Hairstyle

Salma Hayek took to Instagram to share a nearly flawless fresh-faced pic of herself posing with lighter long wet locks that helped to show off her natural beauty.

Salma Hayek, 53, continued to impress her fans on May 16 when she posted another amazing pic of herself to social media! The beautiful actress looked half her age in her latest close-up snapshot, which shows her posing with a makeup-free face and long wavy wet locks that were a bit lighter than we’re used to seeing on her. “#mood #hair,” she captioned the epic gem, giving her followers an indication of what inspired her hairstyle.

“STUNNING,” one enthusiastic fan wrote in the comments section of the post while another gushed, “Omg! I love this hair on you!” Another let her know that she’s adored and many more showed their support of the pic by leaving heart emojis.

Salma is no stranger to photo love and since she regularly posts new pics of her glowing features, she’s always getting complimented. Before her latest post, the talented star shared a similar makeup-free pic on May 13 that showed her posing while having fun in a pool. “#Agua #water #nomakeup,” she captioned the pretty pic, which was most likely taken while she was at home in quarantine. Outside photos are not all she takes either. Salma also shared a photo of herself laying in bed with a shirt that read “grateful” on it on Apr. 26 and it gave her followers a glimpse into the cozy setup she has in her house while she remains in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Salma being one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry, it’s easy to understand why her pics receive so much attention but it’s awesome to see how humbling she is despite her popularity. Whether she’s sharing personal moments or no-makeup vibes, her honesty is definitely inspiring many people out there!