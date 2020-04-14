Halle Berry, 53, Then & Now: See Her Sexiest Looks Through The Years From ‘Catwoman’ To Now

The evolution of Halle Berry is nothing short of stunning. The actress made her mark on the movie scene in the ’90s and fans have been in love with her ever since. We’ve rounded up her hottest photos from ‘007’ to ‘Catwoman,’ to the red carpet and beyond!

There’s no denying Halle Berry‘s beauty — both inside and out. The veteran actress, 53, has impressed on-screen for over two decades and still, fans can’t get enough of her. Yet, her acting chops are just a portion of what makes up Halle Berry. Take a look through the attached gallery to see her hottest photos in movies, on the red carpet and more through the years!

The Academy-Award winner made her film debut in Spike Lee‘s 1991 film, Jungle Fever. While Halle had a small role in the romantic drama, that same year she landed her first co-starring role in Strictly Business alongside Samuel L. Jackson. After that, came her 1992 role as Eddie Murphy‘s love interest in the film, Boomerang.

Halle went on to score major major roles in blockbuster films throughout the 2000s including, X-Men (2000), Swordfish (2001) and Die Another Day (2002), where she played Bond girl, Jinx. During the film, Halle rocked her signature pixie cut and showed off her killer body in an orange and white bikini. The famous two-piece solidified her as one of Hollywood’s hottest leading ladies.

Halle Berry in the 2002 film, ‘Die Another Day’ from the James Bond franchise. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Other notable films Halle’s starred in include: Gothika (2003), X-Men sequels, X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014); Cloud Atlas (2012), The Call (2013), Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019).

Halle Berry at the red carpet premiere for ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

The Revlon spokesmodel eventually expanded her career into the beauty, fitness and fashion spaces after cementing her name in Hollywood — literally. Halle received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007. She’s appeared in countless beauty commercials and on magazine covers. And, it hasn’t hurt that she’s kept in tip top Bond girl shape to this very day.

Halle has been a go-to source those seeking wellness tips and workout videos. She’s turned her Instagram page into a safe haven for healthy lifestyle posts, which fans have called “so informative” and “life-changing.”