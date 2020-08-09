Halle Berry, 53, Channels Her ‘James Bond’ Character 18 Years Later In Tiny Orange Bikini — See Pic

Eighteen years after she emerged like a goddess from the ocean in ‘Die Another Day’, Halle Berry slipped on another stunning orange bikini for a sexy beachside stroll.

It’s the return of Jinx Johnson! Nearly two decades after she starred as a secret agent alongside James Bond, Halle Berry slipped back into an orange bikini for another sultry trip to the beach. Halle, 53, provided the sunshine on a cloudy day as she strolled along the sand, covering up with a straw hat. She captioned her August 9 Instagram pic, “Never been a shady beach.”

It’s been 18 years since Halle starred as a Bond Girl in Die Another Day and changed the game. Her role was truly iconic, as was the scene where she famously emerges from the surf in a bright orange Eres bikini as a very appreciative James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) watches. Her 2020 swimsuit doesn’t come with a white belt — or a knife — but it’s a gorgeous update. The strappy top and high-cut bottoms perfectly show off her six-pack.

While we’re on the subject of Halle Berry’s iconic bikini moments… the actress herself recently posted throwback photos from the premiere of X-Men in 2000, where she wore quite the interesting ensemble. Who knew that red carpet bikinis were a thing? In the photos, which she posted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the superhero flick, Halle is wearing a pair of low-rise (obviously) yellow patchwork pants and a matching bikini top. Because this was, after all, the year 2000, she also rocked a jeweled belly chain and tinted sunglasses.

Missing from Halle’s latest photo is her mystery man, whom she spent “Sunday Funday” with just a few weeks ago. Halle got fans freaking out when she posted a romantic pic to her Instagram account that showed her feet resting with an unidentified man’s, as they laid in her backyard.