Halle Berry Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of ‘X-Men’ With Throwback Pics Of Her String Bikini  

In honor of the 20th anniversary of ‘X-Men,’ Halle Berry treated fans to a number of throwback photos from the film’s 2000 premiere! To jog your memory, the actress rocked a sexy bikini top and body chains at the red carpet event!

It’s been two decades since Halle Berry made her character debut as Storm in the hit action franchise, X-Men. On this date (July 14th) in 2000, the film was released in theaters. — Two days before that, Halle and her costars Famke Janssen, Rebecca Romijn, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen hit the red carpet premiere at Ellis Island in New York Harbor on July 12, 2000. In honor of the film’s 20th anniversary, Halle managed to muster up the old red carpet photos to share an important message about Y2K fashion.

“Since you asked… a bikini can ABSOLUTELY be a top if it’s bedazzled and coupled with belly chain. OK?” Halle wrote alongside a tweet, which included a series of photos (seen here) from the 2000 X-Men premiere. In one smiling group snap, Rebecca is pictured hugging Famke, while Ian has his arm around Halle. Another throwback shows a solo Halle with her hands on her hips, modeling her yellow, patterned pants and matching bikini top. She paired her look with a silver body chain around her waist and an unbuttoned silk blouse.

Halle also took to Instagram to share a pair of different throwbacks (seen here) from the film — this time, with her on-screen love interest, Hugh Jackman (aka, Wolverine). The first photo was a behind-the-scenes snap with Hugh and Ian in character. Halle also treated fans to a cut scene from X-Men: Days Of Future Past that shows Storm and Wolverine sharing a passionate kiss!

“Happy 20th Anniversary to #XMen!! Stepping into #Storm’s grace, confidence and full on bad-assery was truly one of the highlights of my career,” Halle captioned her Instagram post. “In honor of the occasion, swipe right for one of my favorite #BTS moments from way later down the line – In this cut scene, Storm and Wolverine actually share a kiss! Truthfully I was pretty damn excited storm finally got herself a little sum sum!” she concluded, adding the hashtag, “#XMen20thAnniversary.”

After the X-Men premiere in 2000, Halle would go on to star in a total of four X-Men films, including the sequel, X2, The Last Stand and Days of Future Past. And, it’s safe to say that Halle is aging like a fine wine.