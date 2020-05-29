Halle Berry, 53, Proves She’s The Queen Of Fitness With Hot New Ab-Baring Workout Video

Halle Berry is proof that one can still achieve a six-pack even in their fifties. She showed off her ripped abs in a new video, and shared a special device she uses to help define her muscles.

For anyone thinking that six-pack abs are simply impossible to achieve, Halle Berry has proven all doubters wrong. The stunning actress is in the best shape of her life at 53-years-old and showing fans how they can achieve her ripped torso. In a new video, she’s flaunting her glistening abs and letting fans in on a secret as to how to make those abdomen and torso muscles really pop!

The workout fanatic shares Instagram posts every Friday showing off new exercises that she uses to help her maintain her cut figure. On May 29, it was all about her abs. She shared an IG video that showed a close-up of her flat tummy and prominent core muscles that were covered with sweat after a workout session inside a boxing ring.

In the vid, Halle gave her fans an amazing tip as to how to get their abs super defined. She created waist-slimming device through her company Respin that tones and shapes her abs while doing her exercise routines. As she explained in the video’s caption, “A trainer or sweat band (when used PROPERLY as a workout tool – it’s not a corset y’all!) can make ALL the difference in your six pack journey.”

Halle showed off her results, as in the video she undid the velcro strap, took off the waist slimmer and showed off her bare, sweaty, muscular abs. Her trainer told her, “Oh my god, this is the best one yet!” about the result, as the John Wick: Chapter 3 star looked down at her tummy with a proud smile. “That’s a good one!” she exclaimed, about how her waist slimmer gave her such great looking abs.

“The abs come out!” Halle declared as the camera zoomed in on her tight abdomen. Also in the video’s caption, Halle directed fans to a Women’s Health article about the exercises she does to achieve her enviable abs. “Actually, my average workout these days doesn’t involve a single sit-up or crunch. The workouts I do with (her trainer) Peter are all about full-body movements — like squats — so I’m hitting all of my muscles at once, abs included. And guess what? My core is just as toned and strong as ever and my workouts are infinitely more fun,” she revealed. No crunches for six pack abs? Sounds amazing!