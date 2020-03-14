Halle Berry, 53, Gets Sweaty In Tank Showing Fans ‘At Home’ Workouts Amid Coronavirus

In her new #FitnessFriday post, Halle Berry encouraged her fans and followers ‘to consider the health of not only themselves but of the people around them’ with a brand new message on her Instagram page!

There’s no stopping Halle Berry‘s fitness routine, not even the current COVID-19 pandemic. In a thoughtful, serious post to her Instagram on March 13, the Oscar winner, 53, shared a sizzling photo of herself after an intense workout. Sweating while wearing a black tank top, Halle wiped away the sweat from her intense exercises, sporting some wrapped fabric around her wrists and lower arms. The dramatic photo, which you can see here, was accompanied with an important message from the actress.

“This #FitnessFriday, I ask everyone to consider the health of not only themselves but of the people around them and to try a good old fashion at-home workout. Check my story highlights for a series of at-home workouts with me and @peterleethomas – fancy equipment NOT required! Stay SAFE and happy Friday!” Pointing fans and followers in the direction of her Fitness highlight reel on her Instagram account, Halle showed off a slew of effective, equipment free workouts fans could do in the comfort and safety of their home. With her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, at her side, Halle proceeded to do a series of workouts including Jump Runners, Jump Jumping Jacks, and Running Mans. These, and more, are the workouts Halle encouraged her followers to take up during the COVID-19 crisis.

But for Halle, exercising and training is far more than just a means of staying fit and healthy. Over the years, the actress has shown that fitness is a part of her lifestyle, and her trainer cannot help but admire her work ethic. “She doesn’t feel herself when she’s not doing it, because she realizes how beneficial that is and how good it is for the hormones, how good it is for her sleep, how good it is for her.” Peter shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. He also added that, for Halle, “This is now her life, and this is so important.”

Halle’s trainer even revealed that, just like any other person with a busy schedule, her workout length varies from day to day. “Sometimes the workouts are 20-30 minutes long, sometimes they’re 45 minutes, sometimes they’re an hour and a half,” Peter confessed. “There’s been many cases there was two-hour long workouts because we’re doing several disciplines. We’re doing martial arts, and we’re doing fitness at the same time. That fluctuate, can change based on her schedule.” With the uncertainty of the future affects and limitations of Coronavirus still looming, fans of Halle can rest assured that they can maintain their health while prioritizing the health of others at the same time.