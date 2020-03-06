Halle Berry’s Trainer Peter Lee Thomas Reveals How She’s ‘Reversing The Clock’ At 53

Peter Lee Thomas can ‘see the discipline paying off’ when it comes to the work actress Halle Berry has been putting in at the gym, and he shared details of her fitness journey EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife!

There’s is absolutely no denying that actress Halle Berry is in the best shape of her life. The Oscar winner, 53, has shown time and again through her #FitnessFriday Instagram posts and the recent launch of her new fitness collection, rē•spin, that physical health is crucial to her lifestyle. Halle’s trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, who has been with her for years and encouraged her fitness journey, doesn’t see anything — even age — holding the mother-of-two back. “In fact, it’s the exact opposite,” Peter shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

When it comes to ageism, Hollywood, and fitness, Peter understands that “There’s definitely a stigma with that with people.” But for Halle, it has never slowed down her stride. “I think, again, from just working with it for all these years now, I see the discipline paying off,” he continued. Furthermore, Peter noted that as Halle has gotten older she’s developed “a different posture about it now, and fitness is no longer a peripheral thing…like this thing that’s just kind of there, and kind of do it sometimes. ” On the contrary, Halle’s passion has shifted from strictly acting and creative pursuits to now balancing a life of artistic endeavors and health and wellness.

“This is now her life, and this is so important,” Peter revealed. For Halle, Peter likened her workouts, fitness, and health routines to being “as important as drinking water every day.” And, now that she is wholly devoted to this lifestyle, Halle notices the physical changes that occur when she isn’t working out and maintaining her schedule. “She doesn’t feel herself when she’s not doing it, because she realizes how beneficial that is and how good it is for the hormones, how good it is for her sleep, how good it is for her.”

Peter describes Halle as “a real warrior. She’s lioness. I call her shield maiden. She’s just an absolute beast in all areas of life, whether it’s business, whether it’s working out.” And that mentality is exactly what Halle needs in her upcoming project. Following her work in the film John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Halle transitioned to her upcoming directorial debut, Bruised. In the film, Halle plays Jackie “Justice,” a disgraced MMA fighter who finds herself failing at the one thing she thought she was good at. When her six-year-old son wanders back into her life, Jackie must balance her fighting spirit between the ring and her personal to be the mother and MMA fighter she knows she can be.

From Peter’s perspective, he totally sees Halle’s continued dedication to fitness as full proof of “truly anti-aging and reversing the clock.” With her new project combining her passion for fitness and storytelling in one epic new film, Halle will undoubtedly show her fans what she is made of. As she continues to balance her life as a mother, entertainment industry professional, and fitness enthusiast, fans cannot wait to see where Halle’s journey takes her!