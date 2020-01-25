Halle Berry is in the best shape of her life! The actress opened up about feeling good in her own skin and revealed one of her go-to workout secrets in her latest #FitnessFriday post!

Halle Berry, 53, has been working on her fitness — and it’s definitely paying off! The actress posted a gorgeous photo showing off her toned back muscles on Friday, Jan. 25 and we’re in awe. “Happy #FitnessFriday! We all tend to focus on what we look like in our workout clothes, but how we feel in our skin is what truly matters,” she began her motivational post. In the sultry snap, Halle’s back is turned to the camera as she sits on a sunlight staircase. With rays of light poking through, she looks like an absolute goddess as a loose white robe or dress falls off her back. Halle’s highlighted hair is perfectly styled into a loose beach wave as it cascades down her back, adding to the angelic vibe of the picture-perfect image.

The actress took the opportunity to remind her five million Instagram followers that fitness isn’t just about working out and going to the gym, but about being aware of your day-to-day movements — including posture. “With so many of us sitting in front of a computer all day or looking down at our phones, developing good posture can be SO so important!” she continued. “Tending to your spine and upper back can take a lot of pressure off of the lower back and hips, reducing any lower back pain you may be having!” While back exercises may not be top of mind for most of us, Halle’s picture is definitely a reminder to exercise all parts of your body. “Check stories for some killer upper back exercises with weights, demonstrated by the one and only @peterleethomas. Enjoy! ♥️” she continued, referencing the celebrity trainer.

Halle and Peter Lee Thomas have been regularly posting about their workouts on social media, and her followers eagerly anticipate her “Fitness Friday” posts! On Jan. 17, the duo shared several photos of themselves stretching — including one shared to Peter’s account that looked like it could be from a magazine spread! The 53-year-old — who is mom to Nahla Aubrey, 11, and Maceo Robert, 6 — looked incredible as she lifted her back leg and balanced against Peter.

In her first #FitnessFriday post of the year, Halle posed seductively in a shower as she showed off her toned tummy and legs! “To me, nothing is more important than starting the new year off purifying with some good old fashion hydrotherapy! Let’s leave the toxins of 2019 behind!” captioned the pic. “A hot steam is one of my favorite things in the whole world, and it’s for a good reason. It purifies, relieves muscle soreness and respiratory issues, increases your circulation and calms anxiety.”