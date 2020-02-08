Halle Berry, 53, Announces Fitness Collection & Shows Off Abs In White Body Suit

Halle Berry’s favorite day of the week is here! The 53-year-old is in the best shape of her life, and has revealed she’s launching a fitness clothing line, in a new #FitnessFriday post!

Halle Berry, 53, has never looked better! We’re convinced the actress is ageless, as she posed for a new Instagram pic that showed off her incredible abs. You can see the photo here! In the sultry snap, Halle wears a white body suit with the most plunging neckline we’ve ever seen! Her toned abs are glistening, as is her hair which is cut into a short ‘do. She also accessorized with gold necklaces and stared into the camera intensely, while flashing her boxing gloves. The Oscar winner wrote a lengthy caption, which revealed she’s launching a clothing collection. “Welcome to an EXTRA special edition of #FitnessFriday!! For the last two years, you’ve showed up, showed out and shared this crazy fitness adventure with me and [trainer] @peterleethomas! I’m so eternally grateful for you guys, and wanted to create something extra special to celebrate our two years together,” she wrote.

“I’m thrilled to announce my first EVER fitness collection, rē•spin by Halle Berry!! To introduce you to the collection, @peterleethomas and I will be doing back to back #PHITTalks using rē•spin pieces, and this week? We’re talking about the subject y’all can NOT stop asking about – Core work!!.” Halle revealed her new collection will be hitting the shelves at TJ Maxx, Ross Stores, Marshalls, and Burlington. We can’t wait!

Although Halle talks a lot about her fitness journey on social media, she is known for keeping her personal life private. She co-parents her two kids: Nahla, 11, and 6-year-old son, Maceo with her ex’s Gabriel Aubrey and Olivier Martinez respectively. Despite still working on her new MMA-inspired film, Bruised, the actress has taken a significant step back from the spotlight in recent years. Nonetheless, she’s still very active on social media — specifically, Instagram.

Aside from her daily fitness content, Halle shared an adorable “man crush Monday” post about her son in mid-January. “THIS KID is forever my #MCM,” she captioned a sweet photo of Maceo lying down outdoors with a pair of cool sunnies on. She’s such a dedicated mom, and we can’t wait to see more from this adorable family in 2020!