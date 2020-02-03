Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 11, Looks So Grown Up On Rare Outing With Her Famous Mom  

Halle Berry spent Super Bowl Sunday with her kids! The actress was pictured shopping with her 11-year-old daughter, Nahla, who is almost as tall as her mom, at the Grove in LA. Halle’s son Maceo, 6, was also present during the family outing.

Halle Berry took her kids out for lunch and a day of shopping on February 2, as seen in new photos snapped at the Grove in LA. The actress, 53, was spotted with her daughter, Nahla and son, Maceo at an outdoor shopping area. Halle carried a food container, as her kids were pictured looking at items inside the market.

The Bruised actress was dressed casually in a pair of distressed jeans that were cuffed at the bottoms and a white sweater. Halle wore her hair in a bun and rocked a sunnies as she carried a black leather backpack over her left shoulder. Meanwhile, Nahla stood tall in a pair of white jeans. She donned a yellow tee and black combat boots with red roses on them. The pre-teen also wore her brunette hair in two braids with a blue bandana on her head.

Maceo, who Halle shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, wore black sweats with matching sneakers and a red tee. Halle was married to Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She co-parents Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, whom she dated from 2005 to 2010 after they met on the set of a photo shoot for Versace.

Halle Berry shopping with her daughter Nahla in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Photo credit: Backgrid)

Halle, who is known for keeping her personal life private, is rarely spotted out with her kids, which makes this sighting a nice surprise. Despite still working on her new MMA-inspired film, Bruised, the actress has taken a significant step back from the spotlight in recent years. Nonetheless, she’s still very active on social media — specifically, Instagram.

Aside from her daily fitness content, Halle shared an adorable “man crush Monday” post about her son in mid-January. “THIS KID is forever my #MCM❤️,” she captioned a sweet photo of Maceo lying down outdoors with a pair of cool sunnies on.