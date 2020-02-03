See Pic
Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 11, Looks So Grown Up On Rare Outing With Her Famous Mom  

Backgrid
Halle Berry BET 'Boomerang' TV Show Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Feb 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Halle Berry spends some quality family time with her kids: daughter Nahla and son Maceo. The trio had lunch at La Piazza Restaurant at The Grove, where she sipped on a glass of wine then they went shopping for toys.
FIRST LOOK at Halle Berry’s upcoming directorial debut MMA movie “Bruised” seen filming on location in New Jersey. Halle is seen in good spirits for the first time after recently suffering an injury during intense training for the film. She was seen sporting a bruised and swollen left eye during a scene where she exits a boxing gym. Halle was seen hard at work while calling the shots during the scenes. 26 Nov 2019 Pictured: Halle Berry. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA557060_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Actress Halle Berry enjoys some quality family time with her kids at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.
Halle Berry spent Super Bowl Sunday with her kids! The actress was pictured shopping with her 11-year-old daughter, Nahla, who is almost as tall as her mom, at the Grove in LA. Halle’s son Maceo, 6, was also present during the family outing.

Halle Berry took her kids out for lunch and a day of shopping on February 2, as seen in new photos snapped at the Grove in LA. The actress, 53, was spotted with her daughter, Nahla and son, Maceo at an outdoor shopping area. Halle carried a food container, as her kids were pictured looking at items inside the market.

The Bruised actress was dressed casually in a pair of distressed jeans that were cuffed at the bottoms and a white sweater. Halle wore her hair in a bun and rocked a sunnies as she carried a black leather backpack over her left shoulder. Meanwhile, Nahla stood tall in a pair of white jeans. She donned a yellow tee and black combat boots with red roses on them. The pre-teen also wore her brunette hair in two braids with a blue bandana on her head.

Maceo, who Halle shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, wore black sweats with matching sneakers and a red tee. Halle was married to Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She co-parents Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, whom she dated from 2005 to 2010 after they met on the set of a photo shoot for Versace.

Halle Berry & her daughter in LA

Halle Berry shopping with her daughter Nahla in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Photo credit: Backgrid) 

Halle, who is known for keeping her personal life private, is rarely spotted out with her kids, which makes this sighting a nice surprise. Despite still working on her new MMA-inspired film, Bruised, the actress has taken a significant step back from the spotlight in recent years. Nonetheless, she’s still very active on social media — specifically, Instagram.

Aside from her daily fitness content, Halle shared an adorable “man crush Monday” post about her son in mid-January. “THIS KID is forever my #MCM❤️,” she captioned a sweet photo of Maceo lying down outdoors with a pair of cool sunnies on.