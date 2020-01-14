See Pic
Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo Of Son Maceo, 5, On Instagram For #MCM — See Pic

Halle Berry shared a snap of her adorable son, Maceo, to Instagram just in time for Man Crush Monday, featuring the adorable five-year-old sporting sunglasses and the cutest T-shirt!

The most important man in Halle Berry‘s life is her five-year-old son Maceo! The Oscar winning actress, 53, took to Instagram on Jan. 13, to share her Man Crush Monday post, which featured Maceo laying on his back sporting a pair of sunglasses. He also wore a white T-shirt with the words “This Kid” written in all capital, black letters, just adding to the cuteness. “THIS KID is forever my #MCM❤️,” Halle captioned the adorable pic!

It’s very rare that fans get to see photos of Halle’s adorable kids — including her 11-year-old daughter Nahla. The trio were previously spotted out and about during Labor Day weekend on Aug. 31, attending the 38th annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off in Malibu, CA and looked as though they had a grand time! The little family went about their leisurely time and perused the various kiosks on the grounds. At one point, they were even spotted holding drinks and snacks, as Maceo held tight to a green alien balloon.

Over the years, it’s become so clear just how much her children, and motherhood, means to Halle. “Around the time of my third InStyle cover, in 2007, I became a mom at 40,” Halle shared during her InStyle profile, published on Aug. 6, 2019. “Knowing that someone would always be counting on me made me a better person. I’m more focused and in line with my values and my goals. I stopped letting negativity get me down. Plus, I loved being pregnant. Had I started earlier, I probably would have had five children,” she revealed.

Motherhood has been such an enriching part of Halle’s life and fans have loved to see her wholly come into her own. With this perspective, Halle is heading into 2020 with her empowering directorial debut, Bruised, which is currently filming. Fans cannot wait to see Halle continue to embrace every bit of motherhood as she keeps making strides in her towering creative career!