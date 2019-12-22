Halle Berry, 53, Goes Makeup Free On The Set Of ‘Bruised’ & Fans Rave Over Her Beauty

We stan a beautiful, bare-faced queen! While on the set of her upcoming film, Halle Berry drove fans crazy with a sweet, makeup free post on her Instagram.

Let’s just add “Most Beautiful Woman on Earth” to Halle Berry‘s growing list of accolades and call it a day! The Oscar winner, 53, took to Instagram to share a sweet boomerang post to promote her upcoming film Bruised. In the clip, Halle is lounging proudly in her director’s chair — yes, she’s starring AND directing this movie — while twirling her braided hair. She appears relaxed after a long day of being an icon and looks cozy in her oversized t-shirt, sweats, and without an ounce of makeup in sight.

The caption for the photo reads, “My heart is full of gratitude,” followed by a hashtag promoting the movie. Many raved over her natural beauty and braids, leaving messages like, “Love those braids!” and “Keep slaying, Halle! I see you!” Other followers left messages to express how excited they were to see Halle take on this new role and were ready to share their support and love for the upcoming project. One fan commented, “You’re directing!!!! Such an amazing role model for my daughter. Knock it out the park!!,” while another addressed her as “Director Berry” and said, “We see all your greatness!”

According to the new project’s IMDB page, in Halle’s directorial debut she will be playing Jackie “Justice,” a “disgraced” MMA fighter down on her luck who suddenly has to deal with the surprise return of her 6-year-old son and a fight against an up-and-coming MMA star. Halle has been putting in a lot of work to prepare herself for this role, including lots of training which has ultimately paid off tremendously. On Nov. 8, she shared a pic of her amazingly ripped abs for all of her fans to see, reminding them in the post that the process to reach her goals didn’t happen overnight. “There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it,” said Halle.

Halle has also been very vocal about how she “traded” being in the spotlight for a more fruitful life. The Catwoman beauty addressed the buzz in an Instagram post shared on Oct. 8 by saying, “I didn’t disappear. I traded,” followed by seven bullet points explaining why.

Although filming just began this year, Halle’s hard work – both in the gym and behind the camera – will be seen when Bruised hits theaters sometime in 2020. We are all rooting for you Halle!