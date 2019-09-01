Halle Berry Steps Out With Kids Nahla, 11 & Maceo, 5 At Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Halle Berry was seen on a rare fun family outing with her two kids Nahla, 11, and Maceo, 5, when they all showed up to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Aug. 31.

Halle Berry, 53, made sure to take advantage of Labor Day weekend by attending a fun event with her kids! The popular actress showed up to the 38th annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off in Malibu, CA on Aug. 31 and seemed to have a great time with her two kids, Nahla,11, and Maceo, 5, as they strolled around the event in a low-key fashion. The mother-of-two wore an ivory loose top and denim shorts during the outing and kept the sun at bay in a matching sun hat. Nahla looked casual and cool in a brown and white striped T-shirt and jeans as little Maceo wore a black graphic T-shirt and tan shorts. The trio walked around the cook-off while holding drinks and snacks and Maceo even at one point held a green alien balloon.

In addition to Halle, other stars that were seen at the cook-off were Simon Cowell, 59, and his son Eric, 5, as well as Eric’s mother, Lauren Silverman, 42, Reese Witherspoon, 43, Mel Gibson, 63, Minnie Driver, 49, and Jared Leto, 47, proving it’s quite the popular event in the area, especially for people with kids, due to it carnival-like aspects.

When Halle’s not at carnivals with her kids, she’s strutting her stuff on social media. The brunette beauty recently turned 53 on Aug. 14 and celebrated by posting an eye-catching photo of herself on Instagram, proving age is just a number. In the pic, Halle can be seen standing in a long white wet tank top that showed off a lot of skin underneath. “NO BRA CLUB”, it said in black font on the front of the tank and from the looks of it, she definitely was in the club!

Halle always amazes us with her youthful features and fit figure, but to see her in the role of a doting mom as well is truly heartwarming!