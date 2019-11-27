See Pic
Hollywood Life

Halle Berry Reveals The Real Reason Why She’s Sporting A Black Eye — See New Pic

Halle Berry
MEGA
Halle Berry BET 'Boomerang' TV Show Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Feb 2019
FIRST LOOK at Halle Berry’s upcoming directorial debut MMA movie “Bruised” seen filming on location in New Jersey. Halle is seen in good spirits for the first time after recently suffering an injury during intense training for the film. She was seen sporting a bruised and swollen left eye during a scene where she exits a boxing gym. Halle was seen hard at work while calling the shots during the scenes. 26 Nov 2019 Pictured: Halle Berry. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA557060_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Actress Halle Berry enjoys some quality family time with her kids at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off. Pictured: Halle Berry BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/SBJ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
A group of 15 female megastars including Jenifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, Salma Hayek, Kate Hudson, Julianne Moore and Michelle Pfeiffer appear in a special edition of InStyle magazine. Also included in the publication, which is due to go on sale on August 16, are Kerry Washington, Demi Moore, Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore, Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Garner. The special edition, which is celebrating the hit magazines 25th anniversary, features Julianne Moore wearing a revealing blue blouse on the front cover. The fiery-haired A-lister was then pictured showing off her legs in a series of sexy snaps. In addition to Julian Moore, the fashion mag then invited the 14 former InStyle cover stars to take part in a unique series of photoshoots. In the magazine, the group of leading ladies discuss how they and the world has changed since they first débuted in InStyle. ***Please note each celebrity was photographed by a different photographer. The correct photographer, who is highlighted in the individual captions, must be credited to each image as well as MEGA. When used online, must link back to InStyle.com. The InStyle logo must be clearly visible in each image.***. 06 Aug 2019 Pictured: Halle Berry photographed by Paul Mclean. Photo credit: InStyle / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA479204_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Evening Writer

Halle Berry popped up on the streets of New Jersey with a swollen purple eye on Nov. 26! Thankfully, fans were given an explanation.

Rest assured, Halle Berry, 53, did not get in a bar fight, or any of the other common scenarios that would lead to a black eye. The Oscar-winning actress had a much cooler reason for sporting a big swollen purple eye on a sidewalk in New Jersey on Nov. 26 — she’s making her feature directorial debut! Halle was actually just getting into character for the new movie she’s directing, producing and starring in, called — appropriately — Bruised. That also explained her athletic sweats and new braids.

In Halle’s directorial debut, she plays Jackie “Justice,” a “disgraced” MMA fighter down on her luck who suddenly has to deal with the surprise return of her 6-year-old son and a fight against an up-and-coming MMA star, according to the new project’s IMDb page. While professional makeup was responsible for Halle’s bruised eye, she did suffer a real injury while filming her own stunts for a fight scene!

“Thank you to all the folks that have showered me with love since my injury. It’s par for the course when you do your own stunts, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Just know I’m far from tired. I’m wide awake…and just getting started! 💪🏽🙏🏽,” Halle wrote in an Instagram post on Nov. 20, assuring fans that she was A-OK after all. However, Halle did have to take a “slight break” from her weekly “Fitness Friday” Instagram posts due to the physical setback, she revealed in another Instagram post on Nov. 22. For that Friday, Halle instead shared a photo of herself delivering a powerful high-kick and gave a shout-out to MMA veteran Rob Constance, who also consulted on Bruised!

Halle Berry
Halle Berry leaves a boxing gym with a (fake) black eye while filming her directorial debut, Bruised, in New Jersey on Nov. 26, 2019. (MEGA)

Before going on a “Fitness Friday” hiatus, Halle shared a photo of her “ripped abs” while prepping for the physical demands of Bruised. Halle is not sparing any excuses for this new role, because she’s also enlisting the help of the team behind the fight choreography in the John Wick action movie series for her new movie, according to our sister publication Deadline. Halle recently starred in the series’ third installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which was released in theaters in May.