Halle Berry Teases Love With A New Mystery Man In Intimate Instagram Photo — See Pic

Halle Berry spent her ‘Sunday, funday’ seemingly cozying up with a new love! The actress took to Instagram where she posted a photo of her legs and feet intertwined with those of an unknown man!

There’s no doubt that Halle Berry enjoyed her weekend! The gorgeous Oscar-winner, 53, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 19, and shared a photo featuring her feet nestled up against those of a mystery man! In the image, Halle’s perfectly pedicured toes and feet could be seen right up against those of a man — at least that is what fans have been led to believe.

The X-Men alum didn’t tag anyone in the photo, keeping any names under wraps and close to her heart. What fans believe gave away Halle’s potentially flourishing love life was her caption. “Sunday, funday,” she captioned the image, adding a red heart emoji following her words. Fans immediately took to the comment section of her ‘Gram to speculate, and they didn’t hold back!

“Very nice glad you found someone for you miss Halle berry,” one fan wrote. More longtime admirers of the fitness fanatic chimed in to say that Halle appeared to be keeping her potential new partner “quiet” and keeping it totally 100. Other fans said that Halle could “get it girl,” while one said that whomever was pictured with Halle in the photo was a “lucky man.”

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time there’s been speculation around Halle’s love life. Prior to her recent snap, fans believed that Halle might be involved with DJ D-Nice after she dropped into his virtual party in March! Halle even went as far as to say that the DJ’s, 50, virtual get togethers were “holding her together” while she quarantined with her two children — daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 12, and son Maceo Robert Martinez, 6.

By April, however, the acclaimed actress put any romance rumors to rest during her Instagram interview with celebrated writer and creative Lena Waithe. “I’ve been pretty alone, by myself, going on three years now – decidedly so,” Halle explained to The Chi creator. “I’ve decided to take time [for myself]… I’m going to spend time with me. And it’s been so great that I might stay like this,” she went on. However, Halle did note that “the next relationship I’ll get into, [I think] I’ll have a better chance at attracting and choosing what’s right for me.” Perhaps she has found just that with the mystery man in her photo!

Halle has been in a few relationships that have sparked interest among a bevy of her fans. She was married to David Justice from 1993-1997, followed by Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005. From 2005-2010 she was in a committed relationship with model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she shares her daughter, Nahla. After they parted ways, Halle married Olivier Martinez. The two welcomed their son, Maceo in October 2013 and later divorced in 2016.