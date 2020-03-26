Halle Berry Pops Into DJ D-Nice’s Virtual Party & Fans Are Shipping A Romance Between Them

Fans are raving over the friendship between Halle Berry and DJ D-Nice on his latest Instagram Live, and many are even pointing out that the two would make quite a cute couple!

DJ D-Nice threw a virtual party while quarantined on March 25, and he had a very special guest join in on the Instagram Live fun — Halle Berry! Halle hopped into the live chat to request songs and gush over how much fun she was having listening along to D-Nice’s tunes. “I could stay her all damn night,” she commented at one point, adding a purple heart emoji. She later added, “Already got my drank and feeling okay,” and “Good night Nice, you made my night.”

Of course, other fans who were tuning in noticed the flirty comments, and they immediately began shipping a romance between Halle and D-Nice. Fans started using the hashtag #BerryNice, and urged the two to become an item. “The Halle and D-Nice exchange was TOO cute,” one person wrote on Twitter afterward. “And we in #ClubQuarantine sure egged it on1 Lol! Actually, they’d make a cute couple.”

Someone else added, “The way D-Nice is on his live giggling over Halle Berry and playing all her songs I AM HERE FOR IT!” and another fan wrote, “Halle and D-Nice said goodnight 50-11 times. It was too cute.” Overall, the reaction to Halle popping into this live session was overwhelming, and fans will definitely be keeping an eye on whether or not she shows up next time.

Halle is a single mom of two kids: Nahla, 12, and Maceo, 6. She shares Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry, who she started dating in 2005 split from in 2010. Maceo’s father is Olivier Martinez, who Halle married in 2013 and broke up with two years later. Halle was also married to David Justice from Jan. 1993 until June 1997 and Eric Benet from Jan. 2001 until Jan. 2005.