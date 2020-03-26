Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Halle Berry Pops Into DJ D-Nice’s Virtual Party & Fans Are Shipping A Romance Between Them

halle berry dj d-nice
Shutterstock
Halle Berry 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 15 May 2019 Wearing Teresa Helbig same outfit as catwalk model *10074868g
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Halle Berry spends some quality family time with her kids: daughter Nahla and son Maceo. The trio had lunch at La Piazza Restaurant at The Grove, where she sipped on a glass of wine then they went shopping for toys. Pictured: Halle Berry, Nahla Ariela Aubry, Maceo Robert Martinez BACKGRID USA 2 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
FIRST LOOK at Halle Berry’s upcoming directorial debut MMA movie “Bruised” seen filming on location in New Jersey. Halle is seen in good spirits for the first time after recently suffering an injury during intense training for the film. She was seen sporting a bruised and swollen left eye during a scene where she exits a boxing gym. Halle was seen hard at work while calling the shots during the scenes. 26 Nov 2019 Pictured: Halle Berry. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA557060_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Actress Halle Berry enjoys some quality family time with her kids at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off. Pictured: Halle Berry BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/SBJ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Fans are raving over the friendship between Halle Berry and DJ D-Nice on his latest Instagram Live, and many are even pointing out that the two would make quite a cute couple!

DJ D-Nice threw a virtual party while quarantined on March 25, and he had a very special guest join in on the Instagram Live fun — Halle Berry! Halle hopped into the live chat to request songs and gush over how much fun she was having listening along to D-Nice’s tunes. “I could stay her all damn night,” she commented at one point, adding a purple heart emoji. She later added, “Already got my drank and feeling okay,” and “Good night Nice, you made my night.”

Of course, other fans who were tuning in noticed the flirty comments, and they immediately began shipping a romance between Halle and D-Nice. Fans started using the hashtag #BerryNice, and urged the two to become an item. “The Halle and D-Nice exchange was TOO cute,” one person wrote on Twitter afterward. “And we in #ClubQuarantine sure egged it on1 Lol! Actually, they’d make a cute couple.”

Someone else added, “The way D-Nice is on his live giggling over Halle Berry and playing all her songs I AM HERE FOR IT!” and another fan wrote, “Halle and D-Nice said goodnight 50-11 times. It was too cute.” Overall, the reaction to Halle popping into this live session was overwhelming, and fans will definitely be keeping an eye on whether or not she shows up next time.

Halle is a single mom of two kidsNahla, 12, and Maceo, 6. She shares Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry, who she started dating in 2005 split from in 2010.  Maceo’s father is Olivier Martinez, who Halle married in 2013 and broke up with two years later. Halle was also married to David Justice from Jan. 1993 until June 1997 and Eric Benet from Jan. 2001 until Jan. 2005.