Watch
Hollywood Life

Halle Berry’s Son Maceo, 6, Hilariously Attempts To Walk Up Stairs In Her Heels — Watch

Halle Berry Son Maceo Wears Heels
Shutterstock
Halle Berry BET 'Boomerang' TV Show Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Feb 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Halle Berry spends some quality family time with her kids: daughter Nahla and son Maceo. The trio had lunch at La Piazza Restaurant at The Grove, where she sipped on a glass of wine then they went shopping for toys. Pictured: Halle Berry, Nahla Ariela Aubry, Maceo Robert Martinez BACKGRID USA 2 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
FIRST LOOK at Halle Berry’s upcoming directorial debut MMA movie “Bruised” seen filming on location in New Jersey. Halle is seen in good spirits for the first time after recently suffering an injury during intense training for the film. She was seen sporting a bruised and swollen left eye during a scene where she exits a boxing gym. Halle was seen hard at work while calling the shots during the scenes. 26 Nov 2019 Pictured: Halle Berry. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA557060_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Actress Halle Berry enjoys some quality family time with her kids at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off. Pictured: Halle Berry BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/SBJ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Reporter

Halle Berry’s son Maceo is running out of things to do during the ongoing quarantine. After 12 days in the house, the six-year-old got into his mom’s closet to try on her stiletto boots and the video is pure gold!

Halle Berry, 53, rarely shares pictures of her kids online. But she couldn’t help but bless Instagram with an adorable video of her son Maceo Martinez playing with her white stiletto boots. On March 24 the Oscar winning actress posted a video of Maceo walking up the stairs wearing plaid pajamas tucked into a pair of her pricey stilettos. She captioned it: ‘#Quarantine Day 12’

Halle shares her six-year-old son with her ex-husband, Oliver Martinez, whom she divorced in 2016 after three years of marriage. Maceo was their only child together. Halle also has a daughter, Nahla Berry Aubry, 12, from her previous relationship with model Gabriel Aubry.

Although Halle mostly keeps her kids out of the spotlight, she’s very open about how they’ve changed her life for the better.  “Around the time of my third InStyle cover, in 2007, I became a mom at 40,” Halle shared during her InStyle profile, published on Aug. 6, 2019. “Knowing that someone would always be counting on me made me a better person. I’m more focused and in line with my values and my goals. I stopped letting negativity get me down. Plus, I loved being pregnant. Had I started earlier, I probably would have had five children,” she revealed.

View this post on Instagram

#Quarantine Day 12 🥴

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

In the same interview Halle also revealed that her kids are starting to now get an idea that she’s a famous movie star, but that ultimately, “being a mom is the best job…the only thing I want at the end of the day is for my children to say, ‘You weren’t perfect, you didn’t do everything right, but you were a good mom.’”