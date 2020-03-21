Halle Berry finally unveiled her go-to skin secrets! The actress walked her followers through her four-step routine in this video, and showed us her fave products.

Halle Berry, 53, has incredible skin! For her weekly #FitnessFriday post, she decided to mix things up and treat her followers to a five-minute video unveiling her skincare secrets and what products she loves using — yes, please! “Hi everybody, welcome to Fitness Friday, special quarantine edition. I’m not going to talk about fitness and workouts today,” she began in the clip, posted on Friday, Mar. 20. “I love a good facial, and skincare has been a big part of my regime since I was 16. I do it twice a day religiously and never miss a day,” she continued.

Step 1? A good cleanse! “Cleansing is really important, you have to do it morning and at a night,” she told her followers, using Kinara‘s Hydrating Cleanser. “When you cleanse, you have to rub vigorously and rub in upward motions as that will serve you well in your later years,” Halle explained, referencing the theory that you should move your skin against gravity (up) versus pulling the skin down. A Phillips brush added to the cleansing step to “really get in there in the pores.” And ladies, don’t forget about the neck — often a telltale sign of age (along with hands).

From there, Halle moved onto her go-to exfoliator: Ole Henrikson‘s Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub. “I really love this spa exfoliator…it’s very eucalyptus-y. It’s one of my favorites for a very long time,” Halle explained as she applied the scrub, adding that it does a great job of “slothing off” the dead skin. Once again, she reminded us to pay close attention to the neck. “Often times we forget that the neck is attached to our face, and needs to be cleaned,” she explained.

Halle’s third step was perfect for all the time we’re spending in: a self-indulgent 15 minute mask! “Today I’m using a super hydrating mask…It feels better and refreshing,” she said as she applied the clear Hydrating B5 Mask by luxe skincare line Skinceuticals. Instead of letting the mask sit on her face while she went about her business, Halle repeatedly slapped her face. “I slap it on, literally,” she explained, adding that she thinks it “wakes up” her skin cells. If that’ll help our skin look as good as hers, we’re in!

Last, she applied her moisturizer — or, as she likes to call it, “that good, good.” Her current go-to? The Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum by Olga Lorencin Skincare. “This is my favorite part…when you give your skin a nice drink. I like for my skin to drink a good dose of lactic acid, which sloths off the dead skin…you have to start with good skin,” she continued, going on to praise her good friend Olga Lorencin for “perfecting” the serum.

The Oscar winner also took the opportunity to stay positive during these trying times, encouraging followers to read a book or spend time with their families. “To all those practicing #SocialDistancing, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the duty you are serving to your community,” she wrote in her caption. “Things have been especially crazy, and self-care is an absolute essential right now. So today, I’m doing something I’ve never really done before, especially for you – I’ll be sharing my 4 step at-home facial routine, live from my house. Hope that y’all can participate and really enjoy that extra time to comfort and pamper yourself. You absolutely deserve it. Happy Friday! ♥️.”