Halle Berry, 53, Looks Incredible At UFC Match In A Leather Jacket & Tight Jeans — See Sexy Pics

Halle Berry turned heads away from the main event when she attended a UFC match in a super sexy outfit!

There’s a hot mama alert out for Halle Berry, y’all! The 53-year-old looked absolutely smashing at the UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes event held inside The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, February 8. She dressed in a sizzling kind of manner in a leather jacket over a black top and skintight jeans for the big gathering while keeping her hair up in a bun. The former Bond Girl appeared to be having a blast as she documented her evening in the southern state on many of her Instagram Stories. She got in a couple of photos with professional mixed martial artist Valentina Shevchenko, 31, who defeated Katlyn Chookagian, 31, for the Women’s Flyweight Championship. “Congratulations champ,” she captioned one of the stories while giving Valentina a big ole hug. The two badass women also cozied up for another pic where Halle pointed her finger directly at Valentina’s big honor.

Halle’s enviable figure has been on display for nearly three decades now… and none of us are complaining about that! Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of the Oscar winner in various states of undress as she shows off her toned and amazing figure to her millions of followers. That was evidenced in a snap shared on Friday, February 7, where she announced her doing a fitness collaboration while looking absolutely stunning in a white hot body suit. “So you just not gonna age ok cool,” one fan joked in the comments section.

The Monster’s Ball star’s penchant for fitness has left her fans feeling totally inspired. She celebrated a recent Fitness Friday by showing off her toned back muscles on January 25 which left many followers in a state of complete shock. “Happy #FitnessFriday! We all tend to focus on what we look like in our workout clothes, but how we feel in our skin is what truly matters,” she began her motivational post.

She also appeared to get a little intimate with her personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas in a separate photo shared on January 17. She lifted her back leg while balancing on Peter and looked amazing while doing it. Keep doing what you’ve been doing Halle… it’s clearly working!