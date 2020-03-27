Halle Berry Admits D-Nice’s Virtual Parties Are ‘Holding Her Together’ After Their IG Flirting

Halle Berry seems smitten with D-Nice! After she dropped a few sweet compliments in his Instagram livestream on Wednesday, Halle gushed over the veteran DJ to friend Corey Gamble the next day on March 26.

Halle Berry is a big fan of D-Nice. The Bruised actress, 53, continued to compliment the star DJ in a conversation with Corey Gamble on Thursday night. She admitted that the veteran DJ, whose recent livestreams are a celeb favorite amid quarantine, is helping to support her with his virtual dance parties.

“Btw it was a fun funny night at club D-Nice last night,” Corey wrote under a selfie Halle posted of her holding a glass of wine. “Yep,” she replied, admitting “that time spent there is holding me together.” Halle continued, “So needed and so many of us appreciate his efforts to keep us sane!!” She added a crying-laughing and red heart emoji.

Fans began shipping Halle and D-Nice when she joined his quarantine dance party on instagram Live on March 25. She jammed out with thousands of fans and other celebs including Rashida Jones, as she sipped wine. Fans began posting the hashtag #BerryNice when the actress began requesting songs, to which the DJ kept on playing. Halle even dropped some comments to let the man of the hour know that he was appreciated.

(Photo credit: Halle Berry/Instagram)

“I could stay her all damn night,” Halle commented at one point during DJ-Nice’s home set, adding a purple heart emoji. In a separate comment, she wrote, “Already got my drank and feeling okay,” before calling it a night later on. “Good night Nice, you made my night,” she added.