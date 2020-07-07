Salma Hayek, 53, Is Make-up Free & More Beautiful Than Ever In New Selfie

Salma Hayek added a new gorgeous makeup-free selfie to her Instagram page on July 7 and this time, she was enjoying a summer breeze while riding in a car.

Salma Hayek, 53, is the epitome of natural summer beauty in her latest Instagram pic! The gorgeous actress shared yet another makeup-free selfie with her followers on July 7 and in it, she was sitting in a car while tilting her head to the side as her long wavy hair looked like it was blowing in the wind. “#summerbrise, she simply captioned the stunning post.

As they usually do on her pics, her fans left comments that proved they loved the post. “I love u Salmaaa ❤️❤️,” one follower wrote while another called her “beautiful.” “Wow,” a third gushed while a fourth called her “a natural beauty.”

Salma’s latest pic is one of many makeup-free pics she’s shared over the past few months. She wore a Gucci hat in her selfie from July 3 and admitted she was “ready for the weekend”, and in her selfie from June 28, which was part of her “#selfiesunday” features, she posed outside in front of green trees. Her June 22 selfie was the perfect summer snapshot as she posed in a black, pink and yellow patterned blouse and chunky stylish sunglasses.

In addition to going makeup-free, Salma has showed off her natural grey roots in some photos. One of those posts included a before pic that featured her greys peeking through the front of her hair as it was pulled back in a messy ponytail, and an after pic that featured her hair dyed as she posed for a professional photo shoot. In the caption for the before and after pics post, Salma admitted she only covered her roots for the “anticipation of reshoots.”

We absolutely love Salma’s natural way of beauty! She is proof that even major super stars can embrace what’s underneath all the makeup and hair dye! We look forward to seeing more summer selfies from in the next few months.