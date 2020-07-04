Salma Hayek, 53, Glows In Stunning Make-Up Free Selfie — See Pic

Salma Hayek is flawless! The 53-year-old sported a luxe Gucci fedora as she showed off her perfect complexion in a new photo from Friday, July 3.

We’re dying to know Salma Hayek‘s skincare routine! The 53-year-old once again looked absolutely gorgeous as she opted to go make-up free in a photo posted to her Instagram account on Friday, July 3. Her complexion was flawless in the close-up, revealing her radiant and youthful skin, as well as her naturally full brows. “Ready for the #weekend!” she captioned the post to her 15.2 million followers, adding “Lista para el fin de semana!” in Spanish, translating to the same thing, as well as a tag for Italian luxury label Gucci.

The Frida star kept her highlighted brown locks down and framing her face, partially tucked under Gucci’s classic “GG Fedora” hat. The ivory colored raffia accessory featured Gucci’s signature interlocking monogram motif in black, and also includes a luxe black snakeskin trim around the edge. Stylish Salma definitely rocked the on-trend hat well, perfectly fitting with her timeless cool-girl vibe. The photo racked up a cool 200K in likes, with Salma’s fans gushing over how gorgeous she looked! “A natural beauty,” one fan sweetly wrote, while others posted “Omg you are so beautiful with no makeup” and “so beautiful, enjoy.”

Salma’s been killing it with the stunning selfies lately, including one shared on Sunday, June 28. Captioning the sunny, outdoor photo “#SelfiieSunday,” Salma rocked her gorgeous natural curls as she rocked what appeared to be a black kimono with a floral print. While we aren’t sure where she was, it certainly looked like a tropical escape with the lush greenery behind her.

Over the years, Salma has become renowned for her incredible skin, inspiring her to launch her own like Nuance back in 2011. “The most important rule in beauty is this: Always wash your face before you go to bed. It’s very important to cleanse at night,” she wrote in Vogue magazine essay back in 2015. “Rule number two: Never wash your face in the morning. Your skin regenerates all the things that you lost during the day when you’re sleeping—restoring the right pH balance, producing the right oils, collagen—everything comes back to the skin. Then you go and wash it off? Why?” she went on, sweetly adding that she learned the tips from her grandmother.